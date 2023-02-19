99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks' season ends at sections with sixth-place finish

The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took sixth at the Section 8AA meet on Saturday at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 18, 2023 10:55 PM

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took sixth place at the Section 8AA championships at St. Cloud Tech High School on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks tallied a team score of 134, trailing first-place St. Cloud Tech by over 11.7 points. The Tigers' score of 145.7 clinched the lone team state berth out of Section 8AA.

BHS's best mark was on the vault at 34.525. The Jacks also scored 34.325 on the floor, 32.75 on the beam and 32.4 on the bars.

Aubrey DeWitt notched Bemidji's best individual finish. She took sixth place on the bars with an 8.975. DeWitt also finished 10th in the all-around standings at 33.75. Chloe Workman took seventh on the floor (9.1), while Chesney Gladen was 10th on the beam (8.425).

St. Cloud Tech's Tayler Schaefer (38.175), Monticello's Raegan Bryant (35.625) and Sartell-St. Stephen's Kendra Deragisch (35.00) claimed the top three all-around spots, earning individual state berths.

The top three finishers in who didn't place as all-around qualifiers earned state berths in each of the four events.

Section 8AA team scores

1-St. Cloud Tech 145.70; 2-Monticello 140.625; 3-Brainerd 138.825; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 136.7; 5-Alexandria 134.15; 6- Bemidji 134.0; 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 130.05; 8-Moorhead 123.2.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
