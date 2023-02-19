GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks' season ends at sections with sixth-place finish

ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team took sixth place at the Section 8AA championships at St. Cloud Tech High School on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks tallied a team score of 134, trailing first-place St. Cloud Tech by over 11.7 points. The Tigers' score of 145.7 clinched the lone team state berth out of Section 8AA.

BHS's best mark was on the vault at 34.525. The Jacks also scored 34.325 on the floor, 32.75 on the beam and 32.4 on the bars.

Aubrey DeWitt notched Bemidji's best individual finish. She took sixth place on the bars with an 8.975. DeWitt also finished 10th in the all-around standings at 33.75. Chloe Workman took seventh on the floor (9.1), while Chesney Gladen was 10th on the beam (8.425).

St. Cloud Tech's Tayler Schaefer (38.175), Monticello's Raegan Bryant (35.625) and Sartell-St. Stephen's Kendra Deragisch (35.00) claimed the top three all-around spots, earning individual state berths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top three finishers in who didn't place as all-around qualifiers earned state berths in each of the four events.

Section 8AA team scores

1-St. Cloud Tech 145.70; 2-Monticello 140.625; 3-Brainerd 138.825; 4-Sartell-St. Stephen 136.7; 5-Alexandria 134.15; 6- Bemidji 134.0; 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 130.05; 8-Moorhead 123.2.

