Sports | Prep
GYMNASTICS: Jacks top division at Moorhead meet as DeWitt, Workman win events

Bemidji claimed first place in the Orange Division of the Moorhead Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead, topping Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis and Fargo Davies in a three-team field.

BHS Gymnastics at Moorhead.jpg
The Bemidji High School gymnastics team won the Orange Division of the Moorhead Invitational meet on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, topping Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis and Fargo Davies in a three-team field.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 09:12 PM
MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team claimed first place in the Orange Division of the Moorhead Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead, topping Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis and Fargo Davies in a three-team field.

The Lumberjacks compiled 139.15 points. Park Rapids was second with 127.8 and Davies took third with 126.35.

Bemidji's Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 35.6. Teammate Addison Hill took third with 34.5, and Kennedy Olson took fifth with 33.55.

The Jacks' Chloe Workman took second place in floor exercise with a score of 9.45.

DeWitt took second on the beam with a score of 8.8 as Bemidji finished 2-3-4-5-6-7-8. Taylor Hanks was third at 8.4 and Hill took fourth at 8.1.

DeWitt placed first on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.05. Hill finished second at 8.7 and Stella Schoonover was fourth at 8.45.

Bemidji went 1-2 on vault, with Workman winning at 8.85 and Olson taking second at 8.8. Aurora Frank tied for fourth at 8.75.

Bemidji will next host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Bemidji Gym Bin.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
