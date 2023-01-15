GYMNASTICS: Jacks top division at Moorhead meet as DeWitt, Workman win events

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team claimed first place in the Orange Division of the Moorhead Invitational on Saturday in Moorhead, topping Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis and Fargo Davies in a three-team field.

The Lumberjacks compiled 139.15 points. Park Rapids was second with 127.8 and Davies took third with 126.35.

Bemidji's Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 35.6. Teammate Addison Hill took third with 34.5, and Kennedy Olson took fifth with 33.55.

The Jacks' Chloe Workman took second place in floor exercise with a score of 9.45.

DeWitt took second on the beam with a score of 8.8 as Bemidji finished 2-3-4-5-6-7-8. Taylor Hanks was third at 8.4 and Hill took fourth at 8.1.

DeWitt placed first on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.05. Hill finished second at 8.7 and Stella Schoonover was fourth at 8.45.

Bemidji went 1-2 on vault, with Workman winning at 8.85 and Olson taking second at 8.8. Aurora Frank tied for fourth at 8.75.

Bemidji will next host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Bemidji Gym Bin.