GYMNASTICS: Hill wins all-around, two events in Bemidji’s win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
The Lumberjacks finished 1-2-3 in all-around at the Gym Bin Friday night.
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team dominated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Friday night at the Gym Bin, winning 136.425 to 86.525.
Bemidji's Addison Hill won the all-around with a score of 35.5. She also placed first in the vault at 9.3 and first on the balance beam at 8.9. Hill took second in her other two events with scores of 8.25 on the uneven parallel bars and 9.05 in floor exercise.
The Lumberjacks' Aubrey DeWitt finished second in all-around at 33.65 and first on bars at 8.75.
Kennedy Olson of Bemidji finished third in all-around at 32.5 and tied for second in vault at 8.7.
Bemidji's Chloe Workman won the floor exercise in 9.325 and tied for second in vault at 8.7.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Our girls did really well tonight,” said Bemidji coach Ericka Pickett.
The Jacks host Park Rapids at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Gym Bin.