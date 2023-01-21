STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
GYMNASTICS: Hill wins all-around, two events in Bemidji’s win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

The Lumberjacks finished 1-2-3 in all-around at the Gym Bin Friday night.

012523.S.BP.BHSGGYM Aubrey DeWitt.jpg
Bemidji's Aubrey DeWitt competes on the uneven bars during a meet against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 20, 2023 09:20 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team dominated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Friday night at the Gym Bin, winning 136.425 to 86.525.

Bemidji's Addison Hill won the all-around with a score of 35.5. She also placed first in the vault at 9.3 and first on the balance beam at 8.9. Hill took second in her other two events with scores of 8.25 on the uneven parallel bars and 9.05 in floor exercise.

012523.S.BP.BHSGGYM Addison Hill.jpg
Bemidji's Addison Hill lands after competing on the bars during a meet against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks' Aubrey DeWitt finished second in all-around at 33.65 and first on bars at 8.75.

Kennedy Olson of Bemidji finished third in all-around at 32.5 and tied for second in vault at 8.7.

Bemidji's Chloe Workman won the floor exercise in 9.325 and tied for second in vault at 8.7.

012523.S.BP.BHSGGYM Chole Wilson.jpg
Bemidji's Chole Workman competes on the beam during a meet against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Our girls did really well tonight,” said Bemidji coach Ericka Pickett.

The Jacks host Park Rapids at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Gym Bin.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
