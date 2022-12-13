SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GYMNASTICS: DeWitt wins all-around, Bemidji beats SRR with 4 of top 5 finishers

The Lumberjacks had a number of gymnasts excel in the all-around. Aubrey DeWitt topped the field, while Kennedy Olson, Aurora Frank and Addie Hill all earned spots in the top five.

Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 12, 2022 10:24 PM
SAUK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team edged out Sauk Rapids-Rice in a road dual meet on Monday, scoring 129.3 points to the Storm’s 126.05 in Sauk Rapids.

The Lumberjacks had a number of gymnasts excel in the all-around. Aubrey DeWitt topped the field with a score of 33.35, while Kennedy Olson (third, 31.275); Aurora Frank (fourth, 29.15) and Addie Hill (fifth, 25.0) all earned spots in the top five.

On bars, DeWitt finished first with a score of 8.35, and Hill took second with a 7.9. Hill and DeWitt flipped their standings on beam – Hill topped the field with an 8.6, while DeWitt scored 7.95 as the runner-up.

DeWitt took first on floor with a score of 8.95, and the Jacks rounded out that event with top-five finishes by Chloe Workman (third, 8.625); Hill (fourth, 8.5) and Olson (fifth, 8.075).

On vault, three Lumberjacks – Taylor Hanks, Olson and Stella Schoonover – tied for fourth with their 8.45.

Bemidji next faces Perham at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perham.

Bemidji All-Around Results

1-DeWitt 33.35; 3-Olson 31.275; 4-Frank 29.15; 5-Hill 25.0; 10-Schoonover 15.8; 11-Hanks 15.25; 12-Workman 8.625.

