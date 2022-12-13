GYMNASTICS: DeWitt wins all-around, Bemidji beats SRR with 4 of top 5 finishers

SAUK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team edged out Sauk Rapids-Rice in a road dual meet on Monday, scoring 129.3 points to the Storm’s 126.05 in Sauk Rapids.

The Lumberjacks had a number of gymnasts excel in the all-around. Aubrey DeWitt topped the field with a score of 33.35, while Kennedy Olson (third, 31.275); Aurora Frank (fourth, 29.15) and Addie Hill (fifth, 25.0) all earned spots in the top five.

On bars, DeWitt finished first with a score of 8.35, and Hill took second with a 7.9. Hill and DeWitt flipped their standings on beam – Hill topped the field with an 8.6, while DeWitt scored 7.95 as the runner-up.

DeWitt took first on floor with a score of 8.95, and the Jacks rounded out that event with top-five finishes by Chloe Workman (third, 8.625); Hill (fourth, 8.5) and Olson (fifth, 8.075).

On vault, three Lumberjacks – Taylor Hanks, Olson and Stella Schoonover – tied for fourth with their 8.45.

Bemidji next faces Perham at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perham.

Bemidji All-Around Results

1-DeWitt 33.35; 3-Olson 31.275; 4-Frank 29.15; 5-Hill 25.0; 10-Schoonover 15.8; 11-Hanks 15.25; 12-Workman 8.625.