News reporting
GYMNASTICS: DeWitt, Hill top events as Jacks buzz Perham for road dual win

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 19, 2023 08:36 AM
PERHAM – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team out-dueled Perham in a dual meet on Tuesday in Perham, stinging the Yellowjackets by a score of 134.85 to 128.8.

Bemidji’s Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 33.8. Addison Hill was the next best finisher for the Lumberjacks, taking sixth with her 25.625.

DeWitt also led the way on bars, grabbing first place at 8.5. Hill finished second at 8.275, Stella Schoonover snagged third for BHS with her 8.15, and Kennedy Olson placed fourth for the Jacks at 7.85.

On beam, Hill took first with a score of 8.8. DeWitt grabbed second at 8.6, and Taylor Hanks rounded out the top three with her 8.45.

Chloe Workman claimed second in the floor exercise for Bemidji at 8.95, and Hill took fourth with a score of 8.55.

Workman placed third on vault with an 8.7, and Aurora Frank finished fourth at 8.675.

The Lumberjacks return to competition against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Bemidji Gym Bin.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGYMNASTICS
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
