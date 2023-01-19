GYMNASTICS: DeWitt, Hill top events as Jacks buzz Perham for road dual win

PERHAM – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team out-dueled Perham in a dual meet on Tuesday in Perham, stinging the Yellowjackets by a score of 134.85 to 128.8.

Bemidji’s Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 33.8. Addison Hill was the next best finisher for the Lumberjacks, taking sixth with her 25.625.

DeWitt also led the way on bars, grabbing first place at 8.5. Hill finished second at 8.275, Stella Schoonover snagged third for BHS with her 8.15, and Kennedy Olson placed fourth for the Jacks at 7.85.

On beam, Hill took first with a score of 8.8. DeWitt grabbed second at 8.6, and Taylor Hanks rounded out the top three with her 8.45.

Chloe Workman claimed second in the floor exercise for Bemidji at 8.95, and Hill took fourth with a score of 8.55.

Workman placed third on vault with an 8.7, and Aurora Frank finished fourth at 8.675.

The Lumberjacks return to competition against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, at the Bemidji Gym Bin.