GYMNASTICS: DeWitt, Hill and Workman all win events, but Jacks edged by Alex

ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team came up just short Tuesday night in a dual meet at Alexandria, falling to the Cardinals 131.3 to 130.9.

Bemidji's Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 33.9. Alexandria took the next three places, and the Lumberjacks' Chloe Workman (24.825) and Addison Hill (24.375) finished fifth and sixth.

Bemidji finished 1-2 in floor exercise, with Workman taking first at 9.025 and DeWitt in a tie for second at 8.95.

Hill tied for first place on the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.150. Teammate Stella Schoonover tied for third at 8.1.

DeWitt won the balance beam with a score of 8.85, with Hill taking third at 7.85 and teammate Taylor Hanks in fourth at 7.65.

Alexandria claimed the first five places on vault. Workman and DeWitt shared sixth place with scores of 8.6.

The Lumberjacks return to competition for the Moorhead invite at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Moorhead.