GYMNASTICS: Bemidji’s DeWitt wins all-around title in dual with Brainerd

The Jacks will have some time off before the Section 8AA meet on Saturday Feb. 18 at St. Cloud Tech.

020423.S.BP.BHSGGYM Stella Schoonover.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Stella Schoonover receives high-fives from her teammates after competing on the bars during a meet against Brainerd on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 10:14 PM
BEMIDJI -- Brainerd edged the Bemidji High School gymnastics team 137.675 to 136.025 Tuesday night at the Gym Bin.

Bemidji's Aubrey DeWitt won the all-around with a score of 34.775. Teammate Kennedy Olson placed third at 31.750.

020423.S.BP.BHSGGYM Chloe Workman.jpg
Bemidji junior Chloe Workman competes on the beam during a meet against Brainerd on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks' Chloe Workman finished first in floor exercise with a score of 9.3. DeWitt tied for fifth at 8.850.

Brainerd took first and second on the beam with DeWitt and Bemidji's Taylor Hanks coming in third and fourth at 8.875 and 8.725.

020423.S.BP.BHSGGYM Taylor Hanks.jpg
Bemidji freshman Taylor Hanks, right, high-fives head coach Ericka Pickett after competing on the bars during a meet against Brainerd on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

DeWitt won the bars at 8.7. Teammates Addie Hill (8.3) and Stella Schoonover (8.2) finished second and tied for third.

Workman was Bemidji's top placer in vault, tying for second at 8.8. Bella Reierson took fourth at 8.6.

020423.S.BP.BHSGGYM Ella Dahl.jpg
Bemidji freshman Ella Dahl competes on the beam during a meet against Brainerd on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Gym Bin.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

