Sports | Prep
GYMNASTICS: Bemidji cracks open new season with dual win over Panthers

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 11:01 PM
PARK RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School gymnastics team embarked on a new era on Friday night.

The Lumberjacks, sans now-graduated state stalwarts and longtime coach Briana Fleischhaker, opened up a new season in style under first-year head coach Ericka Pickett. BHS topped Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis 131.4-125.4 in Park Rapids.

Addison Hill won a pair of events for Bemidji. She was first on the beam with a score of 8.6, and she topped the field on bars with her 8.1.

Aubrey DeWitt was right behind her in both events, finishing second on beam (8.2) and bars (8.0). DeWitt was also third on the floor (8.7) and eighth on vault (8.4) for an all-around score of 33.3, which was second among all gymnasts.

Other top-five marks for the Lumberjacks included Stella Schoonover on vault (second, 8.95), Chloe Workman on floor (second, 8.75), Hill on floor (fourth, 8.55) and Taylor Hanks on beam (fifth, 7.6).

Kennedy Olson placed fourth in the all-around for BHS with a score of 31.15, while Aurora Frank was fifth at 30.3.

Halle Landstrom of Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis was first in the all-around at 33.95.

Bemidji will continue its early-season action on the road with a 6 p.m. showdown against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, Dec. 12, in Sauk Rapids.

Bemidji All-Around Results

2-DeWitt 33.3; 4-Olson 31.15; 5-Frank 30.3; 8-Hill 25.25; 9-Schoonover 16.5; 10-Hanks 16.1; 12-Workman 8.75.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
