GYMNASTICS: Bemidji takes 2nd, DeWitt 6th in all-around at Princeton invite

PRINCETON – The Bemidji High School gymnastics team acquitted itself well on Saturday in Princeton.

Facing a field of seven teams at the Clemensen Varsity Invite, the Lumberjacks took second place as a team, scoring 128.9 points to edge out third-place Perham (127.6) and trail first-place Hopkins (141.75).

In the all-around competition, Aubrey DeWitt led BHS with a sixth-place score of 32.2, and Kennedy Olson finished 11th with her 30.7.

DeWitt also paced the Lumberjacks on bars, finishing seventh with a 7.8. Stella Schoonover placed eighth at 7.4, Taylor Hanks took 10th at 7.2 and Olson secured 12th with her 7.05.

On beam, Hanks finished fourth with a score of 9.0. Addison Hill took ninth with her 8.4.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the floor exercise, Hill took fifth with an 8.85, while Chloe Workman finished ninth at 8.6. DeWitt placed 10th at 8.55.

Workman led the Jacks on vault with a sixth-place score of 8.45. DeWitt and Aurora Frank tied for 11th with their scores of 8.1.

Bemidji returns to the mat against Alexandria at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Alex.

Team Results

1-Hopkins 141.75; 2-Bemidji 128.9; 3-Perham 127.6; 4-Blaine 124.9; 5-Detroit Lakes 122.05; 6-Princeton 121; 7-North Branch 110.4.