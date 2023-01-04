GIRLS HOCKEY: Warroad blasts a dozen goals to down Bemidji 12-1

WARROAD -- Neither the scoreboard nor the host were kind to the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks suffered a 12-1 loss at Warroad and endured their third defeat of the season, two of which have now come against the top-ranked Warriors (14-1).

Makenna Dreher scored for BHS (10-4-2) off a Bailey Rupp feed at the 16:25 mark of the first period, cutting a quick deficit to 3-1, but it wasn’t enough to slow Warroad. The Warriors added their fourth goal just 24 seconds later and continued the flurry after the intermission.

Lila Lanctot netted a hat trick for Warroad, while Tayla Hendrickson had a team-best five points off two goals and three assists. Kate Johnson and Abbey Reule also had multi-goal efforts for the Warriors, who scored four times in the first period and six more in the second.

Bemidji will recover in time to host Duluth Marshall at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Warroad 12, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

WAR 4 6 2 -- 12

First period -- 1, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Johnson), 6:35; 2, WAR GOAL, Johnson (Bartz), 10:09; 3, WAR GOAL, Reule (Lindquist), 15:45; 4, BHS GOAL, Dreher (Rupp), 16:25; 5, WAR GOAL, Bartz (Hendrickson), 16:49.

Second period -- 6, WAR GOAL, Johnson (Hendrickson, Bartz), 1:20; 7, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Johnson, Bartz), 11:03; 8, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Johnson), 12:12; 9, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (French, Sandy), 12:33; 10, WAR GOAL, Kirkeby (Bartz, Hendrickson), 14:24, PP; 11, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (Sandy, Lindquist), 15:23, PP.

Third period -- 12, WAR GOAL, Reule (Marcowka), 6:00; 13, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (unassisted), 15:50, PP.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 40; Weidemann (BHS) 18; Werk (WAR) 10.