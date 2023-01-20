GIRLS HOCKEY: Rupp buries 2, Bemidji banks big lead and holds on to top GR/G

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team built itself a nice 3-0 cushion on Thursday night against Grand Rapids/Greenway at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Lumberjacks ended up needing every bit of it. The Lightning stormed back down the stretch, posting back-to-back goals to make the contest a much tighter 3-2 affair. But that was the end of the thunderous comeback, and the Jacks sealed a 3-2 victory.

Bailey Rupp had Bemidji’s first goal just 27 seconds into the action off an assist from Megan Berg, then Mali McLean upped the ante with a second score at 13:21. Rupp lit the lamp again at 5:35 in the second to give the Lumberjacks a 3-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks congratulate eighth-grader Mali McLean (23) after she scored a goal during the first period against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

GR/G (13-8) struck back, though, as Kalle Reed scored at 15:11 in the second period to give BHS (12-5-3) something to think about. When Mercury Bischoff cut the deficit to 3-2 with her goal at 7:25 in the third, the Jacks had plenty to ponder. But no more pucks got past Lumberjacks goaltender Ava Myhre, and Bemidji finished off the win.

Myhre stopped 28 of 30 shots faced in net, nullifying Grand Rapids/Greenway’s slight 30-29 advantage in shots on goal. Lightning goalie Riley Toivonen saved 26 shots.

BHS returns to the ice against Alexandria at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, back at the BCA.

Bemidji freshman Megan Berg (2) fights for the puck during the third period against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

GRG 0 1 1 -- 2

BHS 2 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Berg), 0:27; 2, BHS GOAL, McLean (Rupp), 13:21.

Second period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Berg), 5:35; 4, GRG GOAL, Reed (Bader, Pierce), 15:11.

Third period -- 5, GRG GOAL, Bischoff (unassisted), 7:25.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 28; Toivonen (GRG) 26.

Bemidji sophomore goaltender Ava Myhre (39) deflects the puck during the first period against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Madyson Nistler (21) chases the puck during the second period against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Bella Webb (10) goes for the puck during the second period against Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer