GIRLS HOCKEY: Payton Weidemann stops all 27 shots as Jacks tie B/LF in OT

BEMIDJI -- Payton Weidemann had no margin for error on Tuesday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Facing a Brainerd/Little Falls team that laid the wood on a consistent basis, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t generate many chances offensively, leaving it up to Weidemann to keep them in the contest. The junior goaltender excelled in that role, saving all 27 shots she faced as the Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 0-0 after 59 minutes of regulation and overtime.

“We played really well,” Weidemann said. “Just had a lot of fun, stood on my head for most of the game.”

Those gymnastics peaked in the first period, when Weidemann stopped 10 shots and Bemidji managed just one offensively.

“That first period, we were outplayed and quite honestly just trying to survive it,” head coach Mike Johnson said.

The Jacks (9-1-1) celebrated Senior Night prior to puck drop, which meant a discombobulating late start to the opening faceoff. Bemidji also shifted around its lineups to allow different seniors a chance to log ice time, so the Jacks fought to find a groove early on.

“Even our starting lineup, we had five seniors,” Johnson said. “(Senior forward) Madyson Nistler, back as an eighth-grader, did play some defense, and she was about our only choice to drop back on defense, because Annika (Nelson) is a forward. Annika and Elizabeth (Oster) and Bella (Webb) were the starting forward line, so then I had to drop Madyson back to D to pair up with Kiera (Nelson).”

That unfamiliar unit eventually found its footing, but the new group’s inexperience was emblematic of a larger offensive drought for the Lumberjacks. In the final two periods and overtime, Bemidji turned the tide, but there were no goals to be had on this night.

“Both teams had a lot of chances, but both of us goalies stood on our heads,” Weidemann said. “You’ve just got to keep pushing, and you'll get a goal sometime. But you just do what's best, play as a team, and you'll create goals and chances.”

When the scoring didn’t materialize, pressure ratcheted up a level on Weidemann and Warriors netminder Breya Sawyer with each passing period. Weidemann stood tall, catching strong shots and freezing pucks at key moments, and she ensured that the Jacks’ seniors wouldn’t have to conclude their Senior Day in defeat.

“Senior Night, that's always a special night,” Johnson said. “And my feeling is, if we can get the underclassmen – if they can just go as hard as they can to try to help their seniors win on their special night, that's what I thought Payton was. She was definitely dialed in, and there was a little bit extra focus tonight for her teammates. And I think that's a pretty cool thing.”

Brainerd/Little Falls (6-4-2) made it clear throughout the night that it wouldn’t be outmatched physically, another aspect the Lumberjacks had to adjust to.

“Brainerd’s definitely going to be a physical team,” Johnson said. “They play one way, and that's OK. The refs kind of let them play tonight, so we had to adjust a little bit to that, and then we had some girls stepping up and maybe playing a little more physical than they typically do. So we adjusted a bit, and I thought quite nicely. By the end of the game, we maybe even wore them down a little bit playing their style. I thought we had the territorial advantage toward the end.”

Weidemann’s 27 saves marked her hardest-fought shutout of the season and fourth overall, while Sawyer finished with 15 stops to also earn a clean sheet.

Bemidji next faces Roseau at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, back at the BCA.

Bemidji 0, Brainerd/Little Falls 0 (OT)

BLF 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BEM 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves -- Weidemann (BEM) 27; Sawyer (BLF) 15.

