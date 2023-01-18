GIRLS HOCKEY: Oster scores again as Jacks tie Pirates in game of wild bounces

BEMIDJI -- In hockey, sometimes your team is the one with the puck luck. Other times, the hockey gods have other plans.

At times, though, the bounces favor neither team. That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team and Crookston played to a tightly contested 1-1 tie through regulation, despite a number of bounces that could have gone either way for either team. Ultimately, the results remained even through overtime, and the two teams completed the extra session with the scoreboard standing still at 1-1.

“We knew what Crookston had,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “Their record’s pretty much the same as ours – a little bit better than ours, I guess. And if you look at comparative scores, it was basically exactly what I expected.”

Elizabeth Oster gave the Jacks (11-5-3) an early lead with a goal in the slot at 10:39 in the first period, keeping the puck within Bemidji’s reach with her skates and stick before burying it off feeds from Bella Webb and Madyson Nistler.

The Lumberjacks and Pirates (13-4-2) battled back and forth after that, hitting a number of shots off the posts and crossbar. One of those attempts – off the stick of Crookston’s Reese Swanson – nicked the left post and found nylon at 8:56 in the second period, but the rest went wanting.

“Some ties are good, some ties are bad,” Johnson said. “This one, you could argue, well, we had the lead and we gave it up on a – not really a fluky play. It was a great goal on their part, but we kind of mishandled the puck a bit. Ended up on their stick, their top player just drilled an absolute shot off the post and in, and (we had) no way to stop it.”

Try as they might, neither squad lit the lamp after Swanson’s score. It wasn’t for lack of exertion, though. Bailey Rupp and Megan Berg each rang a post for the Jacks, and Berg had a few good looks down the stretch as Bemidji searched for a winner. But BHS also dodged some good Crookston chances, and both teams iced the balanced game with a lengthy scoreless streak.

“Overall, we performed really well,” Oster said. “We were keeping up with them. We knew coming in that they're a good team. They've played some really good teams this year. And the way we kept up with them I thought was really good. Any different thing that would have been half an inch off could have been their goal or could have been our goal.”

The Lumberjacks kept the score 1-1 largely thanks to the efforts of goaltender Payton Weidemann, who stopped 25 shots across regulation and overtime. She got some help from the pipes in the extra session, as a bar-down Pirates shot that looked destined to finish the game somehow remained in front of the goal line.

“It was a really loud clang,” Johnson said. “It hit that (crossbar) and it didn't land behind the goal line. I'm pretty confident that it didn't go in. But it could just as easily have bounced in or hit a leg or something like that. So yeah, we felt very fortunate as loud as that thing was ringing through the building that it wasn't a goal.”

Kamebelle Freije also submitted a stellar performance in net for Crookston, finishing with 34 saves.

Bemidji returns to the ice to face Grand Rapids/Greenway at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, back at the BCA.

Crookston 1, Bemidji 1 (OT)

CRK 0 1 0 0 -- 1

BHS 1 0 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Oster (Webb, M. Nistler), 10:39.

Second period -- 2, CRK GOAL, Swanson (C. Solheim, Tull), 8:56.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime – No scoring.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 25; Freije (CRK) 34.

