GIRLS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks to host first section playoff game since 2015
The Bemidji Community Arena will host a Section 8AA girls playoff hockey game for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Bemidji earned the No. 4 seed, and will take on Brainerd/Little Falls.
The Bemidji High School girls hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will take on fifth-seeded Brainerd/Little Falls at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the BCA.
The winner will earn a high-seed hosted semifinal game on Saturday, Feb. 11, against either top-seeded Moorhead or eighth-seeded Sartell/Sauk Rapids. The Section 8AA title game is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a neutral site.
With one game left in the regular season, the Lumberjacks hold a record of 13-8-3, including a 4-3-1 mark against section opponents. Brainerd/Little Falls also has a record of 13-8-3, with a section record of 5-4-2.
BHS tied Brainerd/Little Falls 0-0 on Dec. 20 at the BCA in the only meeting between the two teams this season.
On the other side of the bracket, Roseau earned the No. 2 seed. The Rams will host No. 7 Buffalo on Tuesday night. Third-seeded Alexandria will square off against sixth-seeded St. Cloud.
View the complete bracket here.
Section 8AA Tournament pairings
No. 4 Bemidji vs. No. 5 Brainerd/Little Falls
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Sartell/Sauk Rapids
No. 2 Roseau vs. No. 7 Buffalo
No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 St. Cloud