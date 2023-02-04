99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks to host first section playoff game since 2015

The Bemidji Community Arena will host a Section 8AA girls playoff hockey game for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Bemidji earned the No. 4 seed, and will take on Brainerd/Little Falls.

122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY Megan Berg.jpg
Bemidji freshman Megan Berg (2) battles for the puck during the second period against Brainerd/Little Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 06:22 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Community Arena will host a Section 8AA girls playoff hockey game for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in the section and will take on fifth-seeded Brainerd/Little Falls at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the BCA.

The winner will earn a high-seed hosted semifinal game on Saturday, Feb. 11, against either top-seeded Moorhead or eighth-seeded Sartell/Sauk Rapids. The Section 8AA title game is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a neutral site.

With one game left in the regular season, the Lumberjacks hold a record of 13-8-3, including a 4-3-1 mark against section opponents. Brainerd/Little Falls also has a record of 13-8-3, with a section record of 5-4-2.

BHS tied Brainerd/Little Falls 0-0 on Dec. 20 at the BCA in the only meeting between the two teams this season.

On the other side of the bracket, Roseau earned the No. 2 seed. The Rams will host No. 7 Buffalo on Tuesday night. Third-seeded Alexandria will square off against sixth-seeded St. Cloud.

View the complete bracket here.

Section 8AA Tournament pairings

No. 4 Bemidji vs. No. 5 Brainerd/Little Falls

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 8 Sartell/Sauk Rapids

No. 2 Roseau vs. No. 7 Buffalo

No. 3 Alexandria vs. No. 6 St. Cloud

