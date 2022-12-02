SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS HOCKEY: Kristen McClellan buries winner in final 16 seconds, Bemidji wins 3-2

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 01, 2022 10:18 PM
Share
ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team was not interested in overtime on Thursday night.

Twenty-five seconds after losing a last-minute lead in the third period, BHS junior forward Kristen McClellan struck for the game-winning goal with just 16 seconds remaining on the clock. The shot lifted the Lumberjacks to a dramatic 3-2 win on the road against St. Cloud.

Megan Berg opened the scoring at the 8:07 mark of the first period off passes from McClellan and Millie Knott. Sammy Nistler doubled the difference in the final minute of the second period, lighting the lamp for a 2-0 advantage off helpers from Ellie Solheim and Taylor Bjerke.

But the Crush (2-5) scored twice in the third period. The first goal came off Maggie O’Hara’s stick at the 3:28 mark. The second came from Jenna Amundson, who scored with 0:41 left in regulation with the goalie pulled, which seemingly put the game on a trajectory for overtime.

McClellan had other plans, as she parked in front of the crease and directed in a one-timer from Bailey Rupp for the winning moment.

Payton Weidemann started in net for Bemidji and made 19 saves on 21 attempts. Abby Stevens was 19-for-22 for St. Cloud.

The penalty kill units were also stout, as BHS was 4-for-4 on the kill and the Crush 5-for-5.

Now 6-1 on the season, the Lumberjacks will hope to keep momentum rolling with a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Bemidji 3, St. Cloud 2

BHS 1 1 1 -- 3

SC 0 0 2 -- 2

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Berg (McClellan, Knott), 8:07.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Nistler (Solheim, Bjerke), 16:39.

Third period -- 3, SC GOAL, O’Hara (Ruprecht, Bell), 3:28; 4, SC GOAL, Amundson (Schmidt, Burkstrand), 16:19, EA; 5, BHS GOAL, McClellan (Rupp), 16:44.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 19; Stevens (SC) 19.

