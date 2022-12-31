GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks suffer setback with lopsided loss in New Hope Classic semis

NEW HOPE – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t solve Fergus Falls on Friday night in New Hope.

Facing off with the Otters in the semifinal round of the New Hope Holiday Classic, the Lumberjacks nearly matched Fergus in shots on goal, trailing just 24-19 in that category. But in the one that mattered most, the Otters outscored Bemidji 5-1 in goals.

Fergus Falls got on the board first with Maddie Hulter’s goal at 12:08 in the first period, then doubled it up 20 seconds later with Hannah Johnson’s score. Ellie Solheim had the Lumberjacks’ lone answer at 6:51 in the second, but Fergus negated that with Rachel DeBrito’s goal at 14:47.

The Otters (11-4) added one more late in the second period, as Maddie Brimhall scored at the 16:24 mark, then Hulter put the contest away with a shorthanded score at 8:57 in the third.

Payton Weidemann compiled 19 saves in net for Bemidji, while Fergus’ Lexi Metcalf stopped 18.

The Jacks (10-3-1) return to the ice for the tournament’s third-place game against Osseo/Park Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, back in New Hope.

Fergus Falls 5, Bemidji 1

FF 2 2 1 – 5

BHS 0 1 0 – 1

First period -- 1, FF GOAL, Hulter (Skjeret), 12:08; 2, FF GOAL, H. Johnson (unassisted), 12:28.

Second period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Solheim (Webb), 6:51; 4, FF GOAL, DeBrito (Brimhall, Greenagel), 14:47; 5, FF GOAL, Brimhall (DeBrito, Zierden), 16:24.

Third period -- 6, FF GOAL, Hulter (unassisted), 8:57, SH.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 19; Metcalf (FF) 18.