Sports | Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks suffer setback with lopsided loss in New Hope Classic semis

Ellie Solheim scored in the second period and the Lumberjacks trailed just 24-19 in shots on goal. But in the category that mattered most, the Otters outscored Bemidji by a wide margin.

Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 10:29 PM
NEW HOPE – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t solve Fergus Falls on Friday night in New Hope.

Facing off with the Otters in the semifinal round of the New Hope Holiday Classic, the Lumberjacks nearly matched Fergus in shots on goal, trailing just 24-19 in that category. But in the one that mattered most, the Otters outscored Bemidji 5-1 in goals.

Fergus Falls got on the board first with Maddie Hulter’s goal at 12:08 in the first period, then doubled it up 20 seconds later with Hannah Johnson’s score. Ellie Solheim had the Lumberjacks’ lone answer at 6:51 in the second, but Fergus negated that with Rachel DeBrito’s goal at 14:47.

The Otters (11-4) added one more late in the second period, as Maddie Brimhall scored at the 16:24 mark, then Hulter put the contest away with a shorthanded score at 8:57 in the third.

Payton Weidemann compiled 19 saves in net for Bemidji, while Fergus’ Lexi Metcalf stopped 18.

The Jacks (10-3-1) return to the ice for the tournament’s third-place game against Osseo/Park Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, back in New Hope.

Fergus Falls 5, Bemidji 1

FF 2 2 1 – 5

BHS 0 1 0 – 1

First period -- 1, FF GOAL, Hulter (Skjeret), 12:08; 2, FF GOAL, H. Johnson (unassisted), 12:28.

Second period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Solheim (Webb), 6:51; 4, FF GOAL, DeBrito (Brimhall, Greenagel), 14:47; 5, FF GOAL, Brimhall (DeBrito, Zierden), 16:24.

Third period -- 6, FF GOAL, Hulter (unassisted), 8:57, SH.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 19; Metcalf (FF) 18.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
