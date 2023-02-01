6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks stalemate Moorhead early, but Spuds score 3 on power plays

Facing section leader and likely top seed Moorhead in its home barn, Bemidji played the Spuds to a 0-0 tie through two periods. In the third period, though, it was a different story.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 09:52 PM
MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team got a taste of top-level Section 8AA competition on Tuesday in Moorhead.

Facing section leader and likely top seed Moorhead in its home barn, Bemidji stalemated the Spuds to a 0-0 tie through two periods. In the third period, though, it was a different story.

Moorhead took full advantage of three BHS power plays, scoring thrice with the man advantage to secure a 3-0 win.

The Lumberjacks (13-8-3) were penalized three times in the final period, and each time, the Spuds took advantage. Moorhead (16-7) got on the board with Bria Holm’s power-play goal at 1:59, then Ella Holm scored 5-on-4 at the 3:54 mark for a 2-0 advantage.

Olivia Kortan lit the lamp during the Spuds’ final man advantage at 9:33, sealing the final margin.

Ava Myhre stopped 30 shots in net to keep BHS within striking distance, while Moorhead’s Taylor Kressin stopped 17 to earn the shutout.

Bemidji returns to the ice for the final game of the regular season to face Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

MHD 0 0 3 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, MHD GOAL, B. Holm (Kosobud, E. Holm), 1:59, PP; 2, MHD GOAL, E. Holm (Kortan, B. Holm), 3:54; 3, MHD GOAL; Kortan (E. Holm, Kosobud), PP.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 30; Kressin (MHD) 17.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
