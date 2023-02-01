GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks stalemate Moorhead early, but Spuds score 3 on power plays

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team got a taste of top-level Section 8AA competition on Tuesday in Moorhead.

Facing section leader and likely top seed Moorhead in its home barn, Bemidji stalemated the Spuds to a 0-0 tie through two periods. In the third period, though, it was a different story.

Moorhead took full advantage of three BHS power plays, scoring thrice with the man advantage to secure a 3-0 win.

The Lumberjacks (13-8-3) were penalized three times in the final period, and each time, the Spuds took advantage. Moorhead (16-7) got on the board with Bria Holm’s power-play goal at 1:59, then Ella Holm scored 5-on-4 at the 3:54 mark for a 2-0 advantage.

Olivia Kortan lit the lamp during the Spuds’ final man advantage at 9:33, sealing the final margin.

Ava Myhre stopped 30 shots in net to keep BHS within striking distance, while Moorhead’s Taylor Kressin stopped 17 to earn the shutout.

Bemidji returns to the ice for the final game of the regular season to face Cloquet/Esko/Carlton at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

MHD 0 0 3 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 1, MHD GOAL, B. Holm (Kosobud, E. Holm), 1:59, PP; 2, MHD GOAL, E. Holm (Kortan, B. Holm), 3:54; 3, MHD GOAL; Kortan (E. Holm, Kosobud), PP.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 30; Kressin (MHD) 17.