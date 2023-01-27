STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks break out for 6-2 win over East Grand Forks

The Lumberjacks (13-7-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first period and at one point were being outshot 11-3.

Bemidji High School Hockey web art
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
January 26, 2023 10:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EAST GRAND FORKS -- After a slow start on Thursday night, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team regained its scoring touch and rallied for a 6-2 victory over East Grand Forks.

The Lumberjacks (13-7-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first period and at one point were being outshot 11-3. They had lost their previous two games, scoring only one goal in each. But the Jacks put up six unanswered goals to ensure the road win.

“It was good to get kind of back on track,” said BHS head coach Mike Johnson, whose team defeated the Green Wave 8-1 in the season opener in November. “It took us a while to break through, but we fought back. It’s nice to get back in a scoring groove.”

The Jacks erased that 1-0 deficit with two quick goals late in the second period. Bella Webb scored the first one on feeds from Elizabeth Oster and Kiera Nelson. Megan Berg gave Bemidji a 2-1 lead just 39 seconds later with assists from MaKenna Dreher and Mya Lundeen.

The Jacks poured in four goals in the third period when Naomi Johnson, Oster, Sammy Nistler and Dreher lit the lamp. Nelson, Lundeen and Millie Knott each had two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Grand Forks (6-14) got a late goal past Jacks goalie Ava Myhre to close out the scoring.

Bemidji will play at Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 2

BHS 0 2 4 -- 6

EGF 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, EGF GOAL, Schultz, 9:16, PP.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Webb (Oster, Nelson),11:17; 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Dreher, Lundeen), 11:56.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Knott, Nistler), 2:46; 5, BHS GOAL, Oster (Nelson), 7:13; 6, BHS GOAL, Nistler (Lundeen, Knott), 7:53; 7, BHS GOAL, Dreher, 12:30; 8, EGF GOAL, Schultz (Kleinvachter), 14:10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 28; Rasmussen (EGF) 33.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOLGIRLS HOCKEYHOCKEY
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
What To Read Next
012823.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bemidji plays ‘best game’ of season, falls to Duluth East in final moments
Trailing Duluth East on Thursday at the BHS Gymnasium, the Lumberjacks faced a stiff test coming back. But Bemidji started to clamp down defensively in the second half, quickly tying the game.
January 26, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Talented Detroit Lakes team tops Bemidji
Detroit Lakes gymnasts finished 1-2-3 in all-around. Bemidji's Taylor Hanks placed fourth with a score of 32.95 and Addison Hill took fifth with 30.2.
January 26, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Prep
NORDIC SKIING: Bemidji boys fourth, girls eighth at Little Falls Invitational
Brainerd won the boys and girls team crowns.
January 26, 2023 08:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012823.S.BP.BHSGGYM Adrian Williams.jpg
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Pickett preaches growth as Bemidji tops Park Rapids in home dual
The Lumberjacks topped Park Rapids 135.425-126.525 in a home dual meet, but more importantly, they continued to display the improvement that head coach Ericka Pickett has sought all season long.
January 24, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock