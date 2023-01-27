GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks break out for 6-2 win over East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS -- After a slow start on Thursday night, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team regained its scoring touch and rallied for a 6-2 victory over East Grand Forks.

The Lumberjacks (13-7-3) fell behind 1-0 in the first period and at one point were being outshot 11-3. They had lost their previous two games, scoring only one goal in each. But the Jacks put up six unanswered goals to ensure the road win.

“It was good to get kind of back on track,” said BHS head coach Mike Johnson, whose team defeated the Green Wave 8-1 in the season opener in November. “It took us a while to break through, but we fought back. It’s nice to get back in a scoring groove.”

The Jacks erased that 1-0 deficit with two quick goals late in the second period. Bella Webb scored the first one on feeds from Elizabeth Oster and Kiera Nelson. Megan Berg gave Bemidji a 2-1 lead just 39 seconds later with assists from MaKenna Dreher and Mya Lundeen.

The Jacks poured in four goals in the third period when Naomi Johnson, Oster, Sammy Nistler and Dreher lit the lamp. Nelson, Lundeen and Millie Knott each had two assists.

East Grand Forks (6-14) got a late goal past Jacks goalie Ava Myhre to close out the scoring.

Bemidji will play at Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Bemidji 6, East Grand Forks 2

BHS 0 2 4 -- 6

EGF 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, EGF GOAL, Schultz, 9:16, PP.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Webb (Oster, Nelson),11:17; 3, BHS GOAL, Berg (Dreher, Lundeen), 11:56.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Johnson (Knott, Nistler), 2:46; 5, BHS GOAL, Oster (Nelson), 7:13; 6, BHS GOAL, Nistler (Lundeen, Knott), 7:53; 7, BHS GOAL, Dreher, 12:30; 8, EGF GOAL, Schultz (Kleinvachter), 14:10.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 28; Rasmussen (EGF) 33.