GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner

BEMIDJI – A festive table was set for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Thursday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Only three days away from Christmas, the Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead over Roseau and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.

In the third period, Roseau forward Payton Remick scored with 1:22 remaining on a deflected faceoff win, tying the game up 1-1. Then, the Rams landed the dagger in overtime. Remick redirected another puck home within nine seconds, giving Roseau the 2-1 victory in a stunning reversal of fortune.

“It's kind of tough in there,” said BHS head coach Mike Johnson of his postgame locker room. “We have (senior forward) Madyson Nistler reminding everyone not to hang their heads, and that we played really good hockey, which we did. We competed, and sometimes it just doesn't go our way.

Bemidji junior MaKenna Dreher (29) goes for the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We've had a lot of close games, and we've always been on the right end of that. Even with Brainerd(/Little Falls on Tuesday), we didn't lose, so this was the first time we've really felt the sting of a loss like this. It's a good reminder that you’ve got to go out there and compete as hard as you can every night, and we'll continue to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji (9-2-1) had defeated the Rams 3-1 on the road in November, and for much of Thursday’s rematch, the Jacks were in control. After a scoreless first period, MaKenna Dreher scored on a backhand shot in the crease at the 4:08 mark of the second, breaking Bemidji’s 80-minute goalless streak and granting the Lumberjacks a 1-0 lead.

It was an advantage that BHS nursed until the final moments. But three seconds after a late Roseau timeout, Remick’s fluky faceoff goal gave the Rams (8-5) an equalizer at 15:38 in the third period.

“Off the faceoff there, that first goal of theirs went off a defender’s skate,” Johnson said. “Those are things that happen. Everyone who's ever played defense, it's happened to them. So it's hard for the individuals when it does happen, but it’s part of the game, and we just have to find a way to bounce back and come back even stronger. That's where it's nice if you would have had a two-goal lead instead of a one-goal lead – something like that happens, not a big deal.”

Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) chases the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In overtime, the Jacks didn’t even have time to get settled before Remick deflected in her second goal, subjecting Bemidji to a dejecting finish after the Lumberjacks had seemingly grasped triumph firmly in the palm of their hand.

“I thought we played a fantastic game,” Johnson said. “I even said that. I said, ‘I think it might be our best game of the year.’ We had some scrambles around the net, and the puck just didn’t bounce our way. And in the end, we actually got maybe a couple of bad bounces in some sense.”

Two days after recording a 27-save shutout in the Jacks’ 0-0 overtime tie against Brainerd/Little Falls, Payton Weidemann played even better on Thursday. For much of the matchup, Bemidji’s junior netminder offset a shots-on-goal differential that tilted 33-29 in Roseau’s favor.

Bemidji junior Payton Weidemann (35) watches the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It was so phenomenal,” Johnson said of Weidemann’s performance. “It's really not fair. Either of those last two goals, they were both good goals from Roseau’s perspective. You could argue they were bad goals from our perspective, but there's nothing that Payton could have done on either one. That first one off our defender, and then the second one was a great deflection in the high slot on a quick, unexpected shot.”

Weidemann finished with 31 saves for the Lumberjacks, while Rams goalie Jade Pelowski stopped 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji will next take part in a holiday invite on Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 29-31, in New Hope.

Roseau 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)

ROS 0 0 1 1 -- 2

BHS 0 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Dreher (unassisted), 4:08

Third period -- 2, ROS GOAL, Remick (unassisted), 15:38.

Overtime – 3, ROS GOAL, Remick (Hovda), 0:09.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 31; Pelowski (ROS) 28.

Bemidji freshman Taylor Bjerke (24) passes the puck during the second period against Roseau on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer