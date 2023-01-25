STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
GIRLS HOCKEY: Crookston rallies with 3 late goals to knock off Jacks

Crookston scored three times in the final four minutes to knock off the Bemidji girls hockey team on Tuesday night.

Bemidji High School Hockey web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 24, 2023 10:32 PM
CROOKSTON – The Bemidji girls hockey team was just over three minutes away from picking up its 13th win of the season.

Crookston (14-5-2) rallied to score three times late in the final frame, knocking off the Lumberjacks (12-7-3) 3-1 at home. Goals from Taylor Field, Cassie Solheim and Brekken Tull came in a span of 1:50 late in the third period.

Addison Fee and Reese Swanson picked up assists in the final minutes. Crookston goaltender Kambelle Freije made 27 saves.

Bemidji’s lone goal came in the first period. Naomi Johnson scored with assists from Ellie Solheim and Millie Knott.

Ava Myhre made 20 saves for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks head to East Grand Forks on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Crookston 3, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 – 1

CHS 0 0 3 – 3

SCORING- First Period- BHS GOAL- Johnson (Solheim, Knott) 3:37

Second Period- no scoring

Third Period- CHS GOAL- Field (unassisted) 13:41; CHS GOAL- Solheim (Fee) 13:52; CHS GOAL- Tull (Swanson) 15:31

SAVES- BHS- Myhre 20, CHS- Freije 27

