Sports | Prep
|
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji takes 3rd at tournament with shootout win over O/PC

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 31, 2022 04:31 PM
NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team finished off its run at the New Hope Holiday Classic with a shootout win.

After a scoreless defensive slugfest with Osseo/Park Center that extended into overtime, the Lumberjacks defeated the Stars 2-1 in a shootout, claiming third place in New Hope.

Kiera Nelson and Millie Knott scored in the shootout for BHS (10-3-2), and Payton Weidemann stopped three of four shots to give the Jacks the shootout victory.

Scoring was hard to come by in regulation and overtime. Bemidji led Osseo/Park Center (6-8-2) 37-36 in shots on goal, but neither team found the back of the net.

Weidemann finished with 36 saves across regulation and overtime for the Lumberjacks, while the Stars’ Claire Schmaltz stopped 37.

The Jacks’ Ellie Solheim and Megan Berg were named to the All-Tournament Team for the three-day classic, as well.

Bemidji will next lace up its skates against Warroad at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Warroad.

Bemidji 0, Osseo/Park Center 0 (BHS wins shootout)

OPC 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime – No scoring.

Shootout – BHS wins 2-1.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 36; Schmaltz (OPC) 37.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
