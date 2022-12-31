GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji takes 3rd at tournament with shootout win over O/PC

NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team finished off its run at the New Hope Holiday Classic with a shootout win.

After a scoreless defensive slugfest with Osseo/Park Center that extended into overtime, the Lumberjacks defeated the Stars 2-1 in a shootout, claiming third place in New Hope.

Kiera Nelson and Millie Knott scored in the shootout for BHS (10-3-2), and Payton Weidemann stopped three of four shots to give the Jacks the shootout victory.

🏒Holiday Classic Tournament finale:



🙌🏼 Congratulations to the Lumberjack Varsity team on getting a 3️⃣rd place win! 🏆#GoJacks 🪓#bemidjigirlshockey pic.twitter.com/qYa5PevQnd — Bemidji Girls Hockey (@girlshockeyBHS) December 31, 2022

Scoring was hard to come by in regulation and overtime. Bemidji led Osseo/Park Center (6-8-2) 37-36 in shots on goal, but neither team found the back of the net.

Weidemann finished with 36 saves across regulation and overtime for the Lumberjacks, while the Stars’ Claire Schmaltz stopped 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jacks’ Ellie Solheim and Megan Berg were named to the All-Tournament Team for the three-day classic, as well.

Holiday Classic All-Tournament team:



Lumberjack girls hockey teammates:



🌟#12 Ellie Solheim - V

🌟#39 Ava Myhre - JV

🌟#17 Brennan Elting -JV

🌟#77 Brooklyn Vernlund - JV

🌟#2 Megan Berg - V#GoJacks 🪓#bemidjigirlshockey @girlshockeyhub @FollowThePuck2 @YouthHockeyHub pic.twitter.com/DCtk1REkNw — Bemidji Girls Hockey (@girlshockeyBHS) December 31, 2022

Bemidji will next lace up its skates against Warroad at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Warroad.

Bemidji 0, Osseo/Park Center 0 (BHS wins shootout)

OPC 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overtime – No scoring.

Shootout – BHS wins 2-1.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 36; Schmaltz (OPC) 37.

