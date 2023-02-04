GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji stymied in tie with Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team found out how hard it is to score against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Saturday afternoon at the Bemidji Community Arena.

BHS closed out the regular season with a 1-1 tie on senior day. However, like much of Bemidji's offensive production during the 2022-23 season, the underclassmen pulled the offensive weight.

BHS (13-8-4) didn't waste any time cracking the scoresheet. Bailey Rupp scored 18 seconds into the game, beating C/E/C goaltender Araya Kiminski over the shoulder off a feed from Naomi Johnson from the sidewall.

Bemidji sophomore Samantha Nistler (8) controls the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"They don't give up a lot of goals," Bemidji head coach Michael Johnson said. "They're tough defensively. To come out on that first shift and do exactly what we talked about with that sense of urgency – play inspired hockey – you think, 'Wow, it's going to be a great day.' It completely shut down, even through overtime when we were generating all kinds of chances."

What followed was a bevy of Bemidji scoring opportunities and a C/E/C (8-12-5) equalizer. After Kiminski stopped a handful of grade-A looks, Brayley Merrier turned a BHS blue-line turnover into the tying goal. Taylor Wick shoveled an errant puck to Merrier for a breakaway tally late in the first period.

The rest of the afternoon featured oh-so-close moments without the desired payoff. Kiminski made 35 saves, many being of the high-danger variety.

Bemidji junior Zoe Fayette (5) moves the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"Kudos to her for giving up a goal, and I don't remember if it was on the first shot of the game or not, but it was pretty quick, and she gathered herself," Johnson said. "She's wearing the 'C' on her jersey for a reason. She's a good leader and a strong goaltender. She was very composed throughout the game. She never had any moments of panic. We tried making that extra pass to get her moving across the crease. She had a save on Bella Webb that was just miraculous. There’s a reason she’s only given up (51) goals this year."

What started as a neutral-zone battle slowly saw the ice tip in favor of BHS. After 51 minutes of regulation hockey, Bemidji swarmed C/E/C with a flurry of chances in the overtime session.

"... Cloquet iced the puck with a little over a minute left, and I was ready to call timeout," Johnson said. "We had so much pressure on them that they had to ice the puck. I was going to put the five kids we thought were most likely to score on the ice. But then our goalie came out and played the puck, so icing was waved off. We asked her about it in the locker room. She said she thought the other team was tired and wanted to keep the pressure on them. It's an equally valid argument. We had a 2-on-1 at the end, but the buzzer blew. That's how it goes."

"Cloquet's game is the game we play. We knew that coming in. We tend to play good defense and play in low-scoring games. That's what we expected today. It just would've been nice to get more than one after that start."

It's been a long time between home playoff games for BHS and even longer since a winning season. The Jacks capped off senior day with a postgame locker room celebration ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. puck drop against No. 5 Brainerd/Little Falls.

Bemidji freshman Megan Berg (2) passes the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"We just had a little senior tribute where we were adding their names to the locker stalls in a permanent fashion," Johnson said. "We talked about it a little bit. It's the first home playoff game in eight years. It's the first winning season in over a decade. That really means something for these seniors, going out being leaders under this new tradition and this new culture we're trying to build here.

Bemidji 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

CEC 1 0 0 0 – 1

BHS 1 0 0 0 – 1

First period – 1, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Johnson), 0:18; 1, CEC GOAL, Merrier (Wick) 11:25

Saves – Myhre (BHS) 14; Kiminski (CEC) 36

Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott (27) shoots the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer