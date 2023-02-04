99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji stymied in tie with Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team struggled to beat C/E/C's Araya Kiminski for a second time in a 1-1 tie on Saturday at the BCA.

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Lumberjacks.jpg
The Lumberjacks go after the puck during overtime against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 04, 2023 05:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team found out how hard it is to score against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Saturday afternoon at the Bemidji Community Arena.

BHS closed out the regular season with a 1-1 tie on senior day. However, like much of Bemidji's offensive production during the 2022-23 season, the underclassmen pulled the offensive weight.

BHS (13-8-4) didn't waste any time cracking the scoresheet. Bailey Rupp scored 18 seconds into the game, beating C/E/C goaltender Araya Kiminski over the shoulder off a feed from Naomi Johnson from the sidewall.

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Samantha Nistler.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Samantha Nistler (8) controls the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"They don't give up a lot of goals," Bemidji head coach Michael Johnson said. "They're tough defensively. To come out on that first shift and do exactly what we talked about with that sense of urgency – play inspired hockey – you think, 'Wow, it's going to be a great day.' It completely shut down, even through overtime when we were generating all kinds of chances."

What followed was a bevy of Bemidji scoring opportunities and a C/E/C (8-12-5) equalizer. After Kiminski stopped a handful of grade-A looks, Brayley Merrier turned a BHS blue-line turnover into the tying goal. Taylor Wick shoveled an errant puck to Merrier for a breakaway tally late in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the afternoon featured oh-so-close moments without the desired payoff. Kiminski made 35 saves, many being of the high-danger variety.

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Zoe Fayette.jpg
Bemidji junior Zoe Fayette (5) moves the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"Kudos to her for giving up a goal, and I don't remember if it was on the first shot of the game or not, but it was pretty quick, and she gathered herself," Johnson said. "She's wearing the 'C' on her jersey for a reason. She's a good leader and a strong goaltender. She was very composed throughout the game. She never had any moments of panic. We tried making that extra pass to get her moving across the crease. She had a save on Bella Webb that was just miraculous. There’s a reason she’s only given up (51) goals this year."

What started as a neutral-zone battle slowly saw the ice tip in favor of BHS. After 51 minutes of regulation hockey, Bemidji swarmed C/E/C with a flurry of chances in the overtime session.

"... Cloquet iced the puck with a little over a minute left, and I was ready to call timeout," Johnson said. "We had so much pressure on them that they had to ice the puck. I was going to put the five kids we thought were most likely to score on the ice. But then our goalie came out and played the puck, so icing was waved off. We asked her about it in the locker room. She said she thought the other team was tired and wanted to keep the pressure on them. It's an equally valid argument. We had a 2-on-1 at the end, but the buzzer blew. That's how it goes."

"Cloquet's game is the game we play. We knew that coming in. We tend to play good defense and play in low-scoring games. That's what we expected today. It just would've been nice to get more than one after that start."

It's been a long time between home playoff games for BHS and even longer since a winning season. The Jacks capped off senior day with a postgame locker room celebration ahead of Tuesday's 7 p.m. puck drop against No. 5 Brainerd/Little Falls.

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Megan Berg.jpg
Bemidji freshman Megan Berg (2) passes the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

"We just had a little senior tribute where we were adding their names to the locker stalls in a permanent fashion," Johnson said. "We talked about it a little bit. It's the first home playoff game in eight years. It's the first winning season in over a decade. That really means something for these seniors, going out being leaders under this new tradition and this new culture we're trying to build here.

Bemidji 1, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

ADVERTISEMENT

CEC 1 0 0 0 – 1

BHS 1 0 0 0 – 1

First period – 1, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Johnson), 0:18; 1, CEC GOAL, Merrier (Wick) 11:25

Saves – Myhre (BHS) 14; Kiminski (CEC) 36

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Millie Knott.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott (27) shoots the puck during the third period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) moves the puck up the ice during the second period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYBEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
Hermantown tops Bemidji
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Hawks edge out Lumberjacks in tight battle
The Bemidji High School boys basketball team came up one possession short in Hermantown on Friday night.
February 03, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
020823.S.BP.BHSBWRE Seth Newby.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji dominates home tri, 8 Jacks go perfect
The Bemidji High School wrestling team rolled over Rocori and Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday night at Bemidji High School.
February 03, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY Megan Berg.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Lumberjacks to host first section playoff game since 2015
The Bemidji Community Arena will host a Section 8AA girls playoff hockey game for the first time since the 2014-15 season. Bemidji earned the No. 4 seed, and will take on Brainerd/Little Falls.
February 03, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020423.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Matthew Winkle.jpg
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Bemidji splits 2 duals against Park Rapids, TRF
Bemidji’s best event was the 400-yard free relay. Moses Son, Walker Erickson, Tanner Johnson and Adam Allery took first, and Brayden Anderson, Kyle Yoder, Matthew Winkle and Will Termont took second.
February 02, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report