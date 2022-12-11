SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji sneaks past Bison 2-1 as win streak builds

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team hasn’t needed to win many close games this season, but the Lumberjacks still found a way to eke out a one-goal victory on Saturday.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 08:49 PM
BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team hasn’t needed to win many close games this season, but the Lumberjacks still found a way to eke out a one-goal victory on Saturday.

Bemidji topped Buffalo 2-1 on the road, surviving a late Bison stampede and leaning on two early strikes to improve to 8-1 on the year.

Makenna Dreher scored her first career goal at the 2:19 mark of the first period, giving the Jacks an almost-instant lead to play with. Shortly out of the intermission, Megan Berg added an insurance score at the 3:20 mark of the middle frame while on the power play, a moment that proved to be mighty important for Bemidji.

Buffalo (0-9) scored with just 3:14 left in the game when Kaiya Johnson snuck one past goalie Payton Weidemann, but the Lumberjacks protected their lead successfully as the clock ran down to zero.

Weidemann stopped 25 of 26 shots for Bemidji in the win, while Ava Jovan was 30-for-32 on save attempts for the Bison.

The Jacks, now on a three-game win streak, will be back home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to face Crookston at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 2, Buffalo 1

BEM 1 1 0 -- 2

BUF 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BEM GOAL, Dreher (K. Nelson), 2:19.

Second period -- 2, BEM GOAL, Berg (McLean), 3:20, PP.

Third period -- 3, BUF GOAL, Johnson (Kubu, Wurm), 13:46, PP.

Saves -- Weidemann (BEM) 25; Jovan (BUF) 30.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
