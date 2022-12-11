GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji sneaks past Bison 2-1 as win streak builds

BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team hasn’t needed to win many close games this season, but the Lumberjacks still found a way to eke out a one-goal victory on Saturday.

Bemidji topped Buffalo 2-1 on the road, surviving a late Bison stampede and leaning on two early strikes to improve to 8-1 on the year.

Makenna Dreher scored her first career goal at the 2:19 mark of the first period, giving the Jacks an almost-instant lead to play with. Shortly out of the intermission, Megan Berg added an insurance score at the 3:20 mark of the middle frame while on the power play, a moment that proved to be mighty important for Bemidji.

Buffalo (0-9) scored with just 3:14 left in the game when Kaiya Johnson snuck one past goalie Payton Weidemann, but the Lumberjacks protected their lead successfully as the clock ran down to zero.

Weidemann stopped 25 of 26 shots for Bemidji in the win, while Ava Jovan was 30-for-32 on save attempts for the Bison.

The Jacks, now on a three-game win streak, will be back home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to face Crookston at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 2, Buffalo 1

BEM 1 1 0 -- 2

BUF 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BEM GOAL, Dreher (K. Nelson), 2:19.

Second period -- 2, BEM GOAL, Berg (McLean), 3:20, PP.

Third period -- 3, BUF GOAL, Johnson (Kubu, Wurm), 13:46, PP.

Saves -- Weidemann (BEM) 25; Jovan (BUF) 30.

