GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji rallies big for Vikings-inspired overtime comeback

BEMIDJI -- If the Vikings could do it, why couldn’t the Bemidji High School girls hockey team?

“They were down 33-0 and they tied it up,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “So I did mention that to the girls. I said, ‘We’re only down 2-0. That should be nothing compared to what the Vikings are trying to pull off.’”

As the Vikes pulled off the biggest comeback in NFL history, the Lumberjacks simultaneously mounted their biggest comeback of the season and bagged an inspired 3-2 overtime win over Fergus Falls on Saturday.

Four minutes after Greg Joseph kicked the walk-off field goal at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp fired home the overtime winner at the Bemidji Community Arena. Lumberjack fans celebrated -- then celebrated again.

“We just talked about how we needed to be positive and turn it around,” Rupp said of their 2-0 hole entering the third period. “Nothing’s too big of a (deficit) and we can come back. We also talked about how the Vikings were down by 33 and they tied it up, and we were going to do that too.”

Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) skates with the puck during the first period against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks celebrate after winning in overtime against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

BHS coaches caught wind of Minnesota’s Herculean comeback -- at that point a fourth-quarter tie -- when going into the second intermission. They turned it into a rallying cry for their team because, much like for their football counterparts, the start of the game didn’t go according to plan.

The Otters (8-4) scored twice in the opening frame, which included Madalyn Hulter’s goal just 41 seconds into the afternoon. Hannah Johnson then slinged in a shot past Bemidji goaltender Ava Myhre at 11:36 for a 2-0 lead, and the early deficit was firmly established.

Still, there was no panic among the Jacks.

“The team is very resilient,” Johnson said. “They’re finding ways to win, different ways to win. It’s tough being down 2-0, but it’s kind of nice that it happened so fast because we had the whole game to fight back and keep putting the pressure on them. … We were very positive and upbeat, really the whole game. It paid off in the end.”

Bemidji junior MacKenna Dreher (29) skates around a defender with the puck in the second period against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott (27) skates with the puck in the second period against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

After a scoreless second period, BHS (9-1) made its move in the third. MaKenna Dreher put Bemidji on the board at the 7:19 mark while on a power play, shoving in a puck after a mad scramble in the crease.

Then with 2:52 remaining, Millie Knott struck the crossbar and lit the lamp to tie the game on an unassisted, shorthanded strike.

“Millie made a couple moves, got the puck at the top of the circle in our end, walked by two players, and then rifled a bar-down shot from the top of the circle,” Johnson said. “That’s the kind of thing she’s capable of.”

Rupp finally put a bow on the game 1:06 into overtime. Bemidji was on another penalty kill and stuck in its defensive zone for the first minute of the extra session. But a Fergus Falls turnover near the blue line allowed Rupp to take possession and rush the other way, where she cut back through two defenders and buried the winning shot.

Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) scores the game-winning goal in overtime against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“When it got by that first girl, I got so excited,” Rupp said. “But I knew there were two (defenders). I didn’t think I could beat them wide because all night they were fast and would push you out. So I tried cutting across the slot and went five-hole. That was the best moment ever, it was so exciting.”

Even down big, the Jacks found inspiration from their friends in purple.

“I think there’s some magic dust somewhere,” Johnson said. “It’s just these kids who refuse to lose, and that’s a little bit of a theme. It’s not a formal theme that we’ve talked about, but you can see it in the way they approach practice, school and everything they do.”

Bemidji will stay home and next challenge Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the BCA.

Bemidji 3, Fergus Falls 2 (OT)

FF 2 0 0 0 -- 2

BHS 0 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, FF GOAL, Hulter (unassisted), 0:41; 2, FF GOAL, Johnson (Greenagel, Norgren), 11:36.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Dreher (Rupp), 7:19, PP; 4, BHS GOAL, Knott (unassisted), 14:08, SH.

Overtime: 5, BHS GOAL, Rupp (unassisted), 1:06, SH.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 17; Jyrkas (FF) 12.

The Lumberjacks celebrate after Millie Knott's (27) game-tying goal in the third period against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer