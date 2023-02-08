99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji outpaced by B/LF as special season ends in section quarters

"This group is going to really be remembered as kind of the cornerstones," Jacks head coach Mike Johnson said. "(They changed) the culture of our program and (created) that winning tradition.”

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY MaKenna Dreher.jpg
Bemidji junior MaKenna Dreher (29) moves the puck during the second period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
February 07, 2023 11:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- It was a disappointing denouement for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team on Tuesday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Capping a regular season where the Lumberjacks went 13-8-4 – their first winning record in ten years – fourth-seeded BHS hosted No. 5 Brainerd/Little Falls in the Section 8AA quarterfinals at the Bemidji Community Arena. The Jacks were seeking a berth in the section semifinals for the first time since 2015. But Brainerd/Little Falls – a team that reached the state tournament in 2022 – wasn’t going to just give it to them.

The Warriors, known more for defensive prowess than offensive explosiveness, surged onto the ice and scored four times in the first period. They didn’t let up, either, burying Bemidji under an avalanche of goals to win 7-3 and end the Jacks’ promising campaign prematurely.

“It really is a tough way to end a great season,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “That first period, it was their experience and success from last year and expectation when they're going into a playoff game, they expect to win. And we had no players that had ever won a playoff game and several key players that had never played in a high school playoff game.

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Lumberjacks.jpg
The Lumberjacks fight for control of the puck during the third period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I think it's going to serve us very well down the road. But yeah, a little bit of an unexpected outburst by Brainerd to put some pucks in the net, and we were not able to match that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji (13-9-4) got the first goal out of the starting gates, taking advantage of an early power play to go up 1-0 on MaKenna Dreher’s top-shelf strike at 5:15 in the opening frame. Brainerd/Little Falls responded with a frenzied flurry, though. Macy Peterson answered the bell first on the power play at 7:03, then Josie Kappes gave B/LF (14-9-3) the lead at 7:28.

With another flourish, the Warriors scored twice more within a 13-second span to complete the first-period deluge. Peterson picked up her second at 13:04, then Peyton LeMieur got a goal at 13:17 to put Brainerd/Little Falls up 4-1.

Peterson, who had scored one goal in her last six games, finished off a hat trick at 6:24 in the second, but the Lumberjacks had a rebuttal shortly thereafter. Millie Knott scored on a bouncing puck from the right point at 8:30, then Megan Berg swept in a power-play goal from the right slot at 11:56. All of a sudden, the Jacks were back in it, trailing just 5-3.

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Celebration.jpg
The Lumberjacks celebrate after Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott scored a goal during the second period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Yet the Warriors resumed their vice grip on the matchup in the final frame. Molly Pohlkamp put B/LF on top by three with her shot through traffic at 3:42, then LeMieur sealed it with her second of the game at 8:55.

The loss marked the end of the road for Bemidji’s six seniors – Annika Nelson, Kiera Nelson, Madyson Nistler, Elizabeth Oster, Sienna Swanberg and Bella Webb – who had struggled through nothing but losing seasons until the final year of their BHS careers. While they didn’t go out with the section tournament win they craved, the Jacks’ group of 12th-years set a new standard for their talented young understudies to chase moving forward.

“It was really neat (after the game),” Johnson said. “Kiera Nelson was the first one that spoke up and talked about how enjoyable the ride was and thanked the young players for their contributions, for helping us to have a winning season. Then Madyson Nistler echoed the same thing, said she loves everyone in the room and was so thankful that we were able to produce a winning season.

“… It was just really neat to hear their takes on that. That's kind of the whole mood in the room. The youngsters are thankful that the seniors were there to help guide them along the way. And I think this group is going to really be remembered as kind of the cornerstones. … This senior group graduating in 2023 will be long remembered for changing the culture of our program and creating that winning tradition.”

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Elizabeth Oster.jpg
Bemidji senior Elizabeth Oster (11) controls the puck during the third period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Brainerd/Little Falls 7, Bemidji 3

ADVERTISEMENT

BLF 4 1 2 -- 7

BHS 1 2 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Dreher (Nistler), 5:15, PP; 2, BLF GOAL, Peterson (LeMieur, Pohlkamp), 7:03, PP; 3, BLF GOAL, Kappes (Jendro, DeRosier), 7:28; 4, BLF GOAL, Peterson (unassisted), 13:04; 5, BLF GOAL, LeMieur (unassisted), 13:17.

Second period -- 6, BLF GOAL, Peterson (Thoma), 6:24; 7, BHS GOAL, Knott (Lundeen), 8:30; 8, BHS GOAL, Berg (Rupp, Knott), 11:56, PP.

Third period -- 9, BLF GOAL, Pohlkamp (LeMieur), 3:42; 10, BLF GOAL, LeMieur (Hagelie, Kappes), 8:55.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 21; Sawyer (BLF) 17.

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) controls the puck during the first period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Millie Knott.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott (27) moves the puck during the second period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGIRLS HOCKEY
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What To Read Next
1 BHS Isaac Severts DSC_6758.JPG
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji sinks Perham with clutch free throws
The Bemidji High School boys basketball team nailed a bevy of clutch free throws to close out a 59-57 win over Perham on Tuesday night on the road.
February 08, 2023 12:36 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
021123.S.BP.BHSBWRE Dane Jorgensen.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji rides three pins to 54-17 win
Bemidji's Gabriel Morin, Seth Newby and Jared Donat each won by fall.
February 07, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BHSBHKY Cael Knutson.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: Coe scores twice, Lumberjacks fall short against Knights
The Bemidji High School boys hockey team lost to St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 on Saturday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.
February 04, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Wrestling web art.jpg
Prep
WRESTLING: Bemidji girls take second among 59 teams at Pine Island invite
The Bemidji girls wrestlers took second place in a 59-team field at Pine Island High School on Saturday.
February 04, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report