GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji meets its match, suffers first loss to defending state champs

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team finally met its match on Tuesday at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Entering Tuesday’s contest at 5-0 – the Lumberjacks’ best start in at least 21 seasons – BHS had hopes of matching up with Warroad, the reigning Class A state champions. But the Jacks instead ran into a humming buzzsaw, losing for the first time this season by a 7-0 margin.

“Not entirely unexpected,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “They're an elite team, that's how I describe them. Roseau, Grand Rapids, they're good teams, even great teams. These guys are elite. It's a different level, and they would match up with anyone really in the state.”

The Lumberjacks notched historic road wins over Roseau and Grand Rapids/Greenway in the past few weeks, accomplishing victories not witnessed since over a decade ago. But on Tuesday, that magical start came to an abrupt end.

Bemidji junior Zoe Fayette (5) fights for the puck during the second period against Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We would have liked to have kept it closer, of course, and generated a little more offense,” Johnson said. “But overall, not surprising. You look at the history of Warroad and how they've done, I knew this year's team was even better than last year's team. We thought we’d go out and try to compete and do the best we can, and that's what we did.”

Bemidji held the Warriors’ attack down for the majority of the first period, but Warroad (6-0) made up for lost time late in the frame. Rylee Bartz scored at 13:14 to break the ice, then Bemidji State women’s hockey commit Kate Johnson added a backhand goal at 15:45.

“The first one, we were a little slow getting a replacement player on the ice,” Johnson said. “She was a step behind the goal scorer, wasn't able to quite catch her and tie her up. The second goal was one of those soft little flips that (goaltender Payton Weidemann) didn't even get to see and found a way into the net. It was quickly after that first one, too. That was a little bit of a backbreaker to give up two late goals, especially that second one.”

The scoring didn’t stop in the second period – if anything, it sped up. Fellow BSU commit Talya Hendrickson fashioned a slick in-and-out move for a 3-0 advantage at 1:30, then Johnson followed her future Beaver teammate with a goal nine seconds later. Bartz scored again at 11:23 with the Warriors down two skaters, and Lila Lanctot added a sixth at 14:36.

Bemidji eighth-grader Millie Knott (27) controls the puck during the first period against Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Johnson finished off a hat trick with Warroad’s seventh score at 8:27 in the third period.

The Warriors flipped the script on a BHS team that has had success pinning opponents in their defensive zone this season. On Tuesday, it was the Jacks’ turn to defend for long stretches without a change, and that played a role in Warroad’s quick scoring surges.

The Warriors finished with a 45-6 advantage in shots on goal, a chasm compounded by the heavy legs of Bemidji’s skaters.

Bemidji freshman Megan Berg (2) reaches for the puck during the first period against Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It's so hard to play in your own zone like that,” Johnson said. “Going with mostly four defensemen tonight, it was really tough on them, and our forwards too. You're going to get worn out when you're back in your end, and they're just so skilled with the puck and so patient and poised. That's what we're working on. That's what we talked about after the game: ‘Hey, let's learn a lesson from this. … There's another level that we can try to reach, and they're at it, and that's where we want to be.’”

Weidemann stopped 38 shots for BHS, while Jordyn Werk wound up with six saves for the Warriors.

Now 5-1 this year, the Lumberjacks return to the ice against St. Cloud at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in St. Cloud.

Warroad 7, Bemidji 0

WAR 2 4 1 -- 7

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, WAR GOAL, Bartz (Sandy), 13:14; 2, WAR GOAL, Johnson (Hendrickson, Skogman), 15:45.

Second period -- 3, WAR GOAL, Hendrickson (Johnson), 1:30; 4, WAR GOAL, Johnson (unassisted), 1:39; 5, WAR GOAL, Bartz (unassisted), 11:23, 3v5; 6, WAR GOAL, Lanctot (Chamernick, Reule), 14:36.

Third period -- 7, WAR GOAL, Johnson (unassisted), 8:27, PP.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 38; Werk (WAR) 6.

Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) controls the puck during the first period against Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer