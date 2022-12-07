SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji improves to 7-1 behind 7-1 rout over Prowlers

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 06, 2022 11:31 PM
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team brought an avalanche of goals to unleash during its Tuesday road trip to Thief River Falls.

The Lumberjacks pelted the Prowlers for a 7-1 win, which included five goals in a downhill first period.

BHS (7-1) spread the wealth, too. Six different players lit the lamp with a goal, and 11 walked away with at least one point. Bailey Rupp led the way for Bemidji with a team-high four points off a goal and three assists, while Kristen McClellan buried two goals on the night.

Kiera Nelson commenced the rout with a score at the 2:52 mark of the first period, then McClellan doubled it up at 4:45. Ellie Solheim added a third at 5:06, Millie Knott got a fourth at 14:40 and Bella Webb picked up the Jacks’ fifth of the frame at 15:55.

After a scoreless second period, McClellan scored Bemidji’s sixth goal just 46 seconds into the third.

The Prowlers (2-7) answered with their lone rebuttal – a goal by Kali Knutson at 4:41 – but Rupp scored at 12:46, returning BHS to a mighty comfortable six-goal advantage.

In net, Ava Myhre kept TRF at bay with 15 saves for the Lumberjacks. In the opposite crease, McKenna Carr was 26-for-33 on save opportunities.

Bemidji returns to action at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a road contest at Buffalo.

Bemidji 7, Thief River Falls 1

BHS 5 0 2 -- 7

TRF 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, K. Nelson (Oster, Webb), 2:52; 2, BHS GOAL, McClellan (Berg, Rupp), 4:45; 3, BHS GOAL, Solheim (Nistler, Fayette), 5:06; 4, BHS GOAL, Knott (Berg, McClellan), 14:40; 5, BHS GOAL, Webb (Lundeen), 15:55.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 6, BHS GOAL, McClellan (Rupp), 0:46; 7, TRF GOAL, Knutson (Prickett, Cota), 4:41; 8, BHS GOAL, Rupp (unassisted), 12:46.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 15; Carr (TRF) 26.

By Pioneer Staff Report
