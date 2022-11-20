SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji beats Stormin’ Sabres, starts 4-0 for first time since 2005

The 4-0 start is the Lumberjacks’ best since the 2005-06 season and caps a week where Bemidji also defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway and Thief River Falls – the latter a 3-0 shutout victory as well.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 19, 2022 08:06 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team keeps rolling right along.

The Lumberjacks skated into Sartell on Saturday and defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3-0, running their season-opening win streak to four games.

Ellie Solheim got BHS on the board with a first-period strike on the power play at 4:46. Mya Lundeen added an insurance score on the man advantage at 7:24 in the third, and Mali McLean added an empty-netter at 16:13 to seal off the Stormin’ Sabres (0-1).

The 4-0 start is the Lumberjacks’ best since the 2005-06 season and caps a week where Bemidji also defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway and Thief River Falls – the latter a 3-0 shutout victory as well.

Ava Myhre finished with seven saves in net for the Jacks, while SSR’s Lauren Dorn collected 26 stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS next faces Roseau at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Roseau.

Bemidji 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

BHS 1 0 2 – 3

SSR 0 0 0 – 0

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Solheim (Nistler), 4:46, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Lundeen (Webb), 7:24, PP; 3, BHS GOAL, McLean (unassisted), 16:13, EN.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 7; Dorn (SSR) 26.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGIRLS HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY Payton Weidemann 2.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Payton Weidemann stops all 27 shots as Jacks tie B/LF in OT
Bemidji's junior goaltender excelled in her role, saving all 27 shots she faced as the Lumberjacks tied the Warriors 0-0 after 59 minutes of regulation and overtime.
December 20, 2022 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock