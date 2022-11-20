GIRLS HOCKEY: Bemidji beats Stormin’ Sabres, starts 4-0 for first time since 2005

SARTELL – The Bemidji High School girls hockey team keeps rolling right along.

The Lumberjacks skated into Sartell on Saturday and defeated Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3-0, running their season-opening win streak to four games.

Ellie Solheim got BHS on the board with a first-period strike on the power play at 4:46. Mya Lundeen added an insurance score on the man advantage at 7:24 in the third, and Mali McLean added an empty-netter at 16:13 to seal off the Stormin’ Sabres (0-1).

The 4-0 start is the Lumberjacks’ best since the 2005-06 season and caps a week where Bemidji also defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway and Thief River Falls – the latter a 3-0 shutout victory as well.

Ava Myhre finished with seven saves in net for the Jacks, while SSR’s Lauren Dorn collected 26 stops.

ADVERTISEMENT

BHS next faces Roseau at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Roseau.

Bemidji 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0

BHS 1 0 2 – 3

SSR 0 0 0 – 0

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Solheim (Nistler), 4:46, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Lundeen (Webb), 7:24, PP; 3, BHS GOAL, McLean (unassisted), 16:13, EN.

Saves -- Myhre (BHS) 7; Dorn (SSR) 26.

