Sports | Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bailey Rupp’s 1st varsity hat trick powers Jacks to dominant win

Rupp collected four points in the game, as did MaKenna Dreher, who had four assists.

BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 08:03 PM
PAYNESVILLE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team got back to its prolific scoring ways on Saturday in Paynesville.

Facing River Lakes on the road, the Lumberjacks racked up five goals – including three from Bailey Rupp in her first career varsity hat trick – to win 5-2.

Rupp got the scoring started for Bemidji (11-5-2) in the second period off an assist from MaKenna Dreher, then joined Dreher in assisting Megan Berg’s goal for a 2-0 lead.

The Lumberjacks padded the advantage in the third period, as Elizabeth Oster scored off assists from Mali McLean and Bella Webb. River Lakes (5-12-1) answered with a goal to make it 3-1, but Rupp put the Jacks up by four with back-to-back scores, clinching her hat trick. A late Stars shorthanded goal finalized the 5-2 score.

Rupp collected four points in the game, as did Dreher, who had four assists. Payton Weidemann stopped 11 shots in net for BHS, while River Lakes’ Kaydence Roeske stopped 25.

Bemidji returns to action against Crookston at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bemidji 5, River Lakes 2

BHS 0 2 3 -- 5

RL 0 0 0 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Dreher); 2, BHS GOAL, Berg (Dreher, Rupp).

Third period -- 3, BHS GOAL, Oster (McLean, Webb); 4, RL GOAL; 5, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Dreher, Johnson); 6, BHS GOAL, Rupp (Dreher, Berg); 7, RL GOAL, SH.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 11; Roeske (RL) 25.

By Pioneer Staff Report
