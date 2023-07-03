Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bailey Rupp 'excited' to represent Bemidji at National Camp

The standout Bemidji High School girls hockey forward was selected among Minnesota's best 43 players in her age group.

111922.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) controls the puck during the first period against Thief River Falls on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI – Bailey Rupp has plenty of high-level hockey in her future.

The standout Bemidji High School girls hockey forward was selected among Minnesota's best 43 players in her age group. She will travel to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the Girls 15 National Player Development Camp from July 10-15. The Goggin Ice Center will showcase some of the best girls hockey players in the country, often opening doors to collegiate opportunities.

“I’m really excited to go out there and do my best and represent Bemidji,” Rupp said. “I’m excited to meet girls from all over the country. It’ll be good, fast hockey, and I can’t wait. It’ll be fun to have more good teammates. It’ll be really fast-paced and fun to make plays with them.”

Getting to Ohio is no small task. Rupp was one of three Bemidji girls hockey players who qualified for the Girls High Performance 15 Spring Festival in Blaine April 15-23. Joined by Mali McLean and Millie Knott, Rupp advanced through the initial tryout process against other eighth and ninth graders from northern Minnesota.

122122.BP.S.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) skates with the puck during the first period against Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Of the dozens of players who competed in the Spring Festival, only enough for six 17-player teams advanced to the Summer Camp at St. Olaf College in Northfield June 10-15. From there, the High Performance program selects the top Minnesota players to compete against the best girls in the U.S.

“It’s going to introduce me to all of the other good players in the country,” Rupp said. “You can see how good everyone is. It’s fast hockey, and it’ll expose you and make you better.

“I kind of just went out there and tried my best. I played my game and had some fun. I wasn’t stressing about making (National Camp). I was just trying to do my best and take it one step at a time. I was super happy when I found out I made it to National Camp.”

Rupp was in eighth grade during her first varsity hockey season in 2022-23. She scored 12 goals and 16 assists in 26 games, according to MN Girls Hockey Hub, leading the Lumberjacks in points with 28. Being selected to National Camp is a significant step toward her goal of playing Division I college hockey.

021123.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) controls the puck during the first period of a Section 8AA quarterfinals game against Brainerd on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“All of my coaches teach me so much,” Rupp said. “I try to do whatever they tell me because whatever they say is to make us better. My teammates are great. We compete against each other all the time to get better. Millie (Knott), Megan (Berg), Ellie (Solheim) and Naomi (Johnson), we’re always together and work hard on and off the ice, pushing each other to get better.”

When Rupp found out she was selected for the National Camp, she saw it as more than an opportunity to improve her game.

“We got an email, and then I looked online at the rosters,” Rupp said. “I was really surprised and honored. I’m so happy they chose me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to go play with everybody and represent Bemidji. It’s going to be a ton of fun there.”

020823.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Bemidji eighth-grader Bailey Rupp (28) moves the puck up the ice during the second period against Cloquet on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

