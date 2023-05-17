GIRLS GOLF: Taylor Schulke paces Lumberjacks to 8th place at The Classic

BRAINERD – Three Bemidji High School girls golfers broke 100 at The Classic in Brainerd on Wednesday.

Led by freshman Taylor Schulke, the Lumberjacks took eighth place with a team score of 386. Elk River won the meet with a total of 338. Brainerd (340) and Detroit Lakes (349) rounded out the top three team scores.

Schulke carded a 92 with five pars and a birdie, which was good enough for 21st individually. Brynn Meyer wasn’t far behind in a tie for 22nd with a 94. Aurora Frank tied for 28th with a 97. Madeline Larson rounded out the varsity scorers with a 103. Gwen Galloway (105) and Halle Sanden (110) also competed on Wednesday.

BHS will hit the links at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.

Team Results (Top 10)

ADVERTISEMENT

1-Elk River 338; 2-Brainerd 340; 3- Detroit Lakes 349; 4-Pequot Lakes 354; 5-Moorhead 372; 6-Buffalo 379; 7-Minnewaska 382; 8-Bemidji 386; 9-Community Christian 417; 10-St. Cloud 423.