GIRLS GOLF: Margie Anderson wins triangular, Bemidji takes 2nd in Moorhead

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School girls golf team had two of the top three finishers on Monday in a three-team invite at Meadows Golf Course in Moorhead.

Margie Anderson paced the Lumberjacks, carding a 94 to win the individual medalist honor. She made four pars to beat Moorhead junior Madison Hanson by one stroke.

Taylor Schulke was two strokes off the lead in third place. She made two pars in her round of 96. Halle Sanden (103) and Brynn Meyer (108) were the other two BHS golfers to factor into the second-place team score of 401.

Mya Huseby (112) and Madeline Larson (113) rounded out the day for the Jacks.

Moorhead won its home invite with a score of 390. Crookston took third place at 430.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji will compete in a Park Rapids invite at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at Headwaters Country Club.