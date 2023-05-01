99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

GIRLS GOLF: Margie Anderson wins triangular, Bemidji takes 2nd in Moorhead

The Bemidji High School girls golf team took second place in a three-team invite in Moorhead on Monday.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:11 PM

MOORHEAD – The Bemidji High School girls golf team had two of the top three finishers on Monday in a three-team invite at Meadows Golf Course in Moorhead.

Margie Anderson paced the Lumberjacks, carding a 94 to win the individual medalist honor. She made four pars to beat Moorhead junior Madison Hanson by one stroke.

Taylor Schulke was two strokes off the lead in third place. She made two pars in her round of 96. Halle Sanden (103) and Brynn Meyer (108) were the other two BHS golfers to factor into the second-place team score of 401.

Mya Huseby (112) and Madeline Larson (113) rounded out the day for the Jacks.

Moorhead won its home invite with a score of 390. Crookston took third place at 430.

Bemidji will compete in a Park Rapids invite at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at Headwaters Country Club.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
