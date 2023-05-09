GIRLS GOLF: Lumberjacks take 7th at Headwaters Golf Club

PARK RAPIDS – Wet conditions didn’t stop 17 teams from hitting the links at Headwaters Golf Club on Monday morning.

The Bemidji High School girls golf team took seventh place at the Park Rapids Invitational. The Lumberjacks were led by Aurora Frank, who finished tied for 12th in the field with a score of 90.

Frank made four pars in her round to pace BHS to a team score of 379. Margie Anderson was a stroke behind Frank at 91. She finished the final four holes on the front nine with a birdie and three pars.

Brynn Meyer had the third-lowest score for the Jacks at 97. Madeleine Larson (101), Taylor Schulke (102) and Halle Sanden (105) rounded out the day for Bemidji.

Pequot Lakes ran away with a first-place team score of 331. Moorhead and Fergus Falls tied for second at 259. Fergus Falls’ Annika Jyrkas carded the medalist score of 75.

The Lumberjacks are on the road again for a 9 a.m. start on Tuesday, May 9, at the Gravel Pit Golf Course in Brainerd.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Pequot Lakes 331; T-2-Moorhead 359; T-2-Fergus Falls 359; 4-Park Rapids 363; 5-Hawley 368; 6-Roseau 376; 7-Bemidji 379; 8-Crookston 381; 9-Detroit Lakes 382; 10-Perham 394.