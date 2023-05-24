99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
GIRLS GOLF: Lumberjacks finish in middle of pack at Detroit Lakes

Brynn Meyer finished in 15th place overall with a score of, leading the Bemidji High School girls golf team to fourth place in Detroit Lakes.

Madeline Larson (18th green).JPG
Bemidji's Madeline Larson putts on the 18th green on Tuesday, May 23, at the Detroit Lakes Invite at the Detroit Lakes Country Club.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:37 PM

DETROIT LAKES – The Bemidji High School girls golf team has had several players end with team-high scores at various invites this spring.

On Tuesday, it was Brynn Meyer’s turn. She finished in 15th place overall with a score of 91. BHS finished in fourth place as a team with a total of 380 strokes.

Aurora Frank (1st Tee).JPG
Bemidji's Aurora Frank drives off the first tee box on Tuesday, May 23, at the Detroit Lakes Invite at the Detroit Lakes Country Club.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service

Margie Anderson was four strokes behind Meyer in 22nd place with a 95. Madeline Larson and Aurora Frank tied for 26th with rounds of 97. Anika Ohnstad (98, 28th place) and Halle Sanden (109, 36th) rounded out the day for Bemidji.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a score of 312. Pequot Lakes (331) and Moorhead (347) followed in second and third place, respectively. Genevieve Birkeland of Pequot Lakes and Detroit Lakes’ Hanna Knoop tied for the medalist round with scores of 75.

The Lumberjacks head to Grand Rapids at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, to close the regular season.

Team Results 

1-Detroit Lakes 312; 2-Pequot Lakes 331; 3-Moorhead 347; 4-Bemidji 380; 5-Grand Rapids 383; 6-Detroit Lakes B 385; 7-Staples-Motley 400.

By Pioneer Staff Report
