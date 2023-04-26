99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS GOLF: Lumberjacks break in new season at Alexandria invite

The Bemidji High School girls golf played in its first meet of the season in Alexandria on Wednesday.

Bemidji sophomore Margie Anderson drives off a tee box at the Alexandria Area Invitational at the Alexandria Golf Club on Wednesday, April 26.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:42 PM

ALEXANDRIA – The Bemidji High School girls golf team welcomed the brisk winds at the Alexandria Golf Club on Wednesday for its first spring competition.

The Lumberjacks were paced by sophomore Margie Anderson, who led the team to a 12th-place finish at the Alexandria Area Invitational. She finished with three pars, totaling a score of 104.

Freshman Taylor Schulke carded a score of 105. She made par on three of the holes on the front nine. Senior Mya Huseby finished with a score of 108. Brynn Meyer (109), Annika Ohnstad (110) and Aurora Frank (114) rounded out the day for BHS.

Bemidji freshman Annika Ohnstad plays a season-opening round at the Alexandria Golf Club on Wednesday, April 26, in Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Detroit Lakes won the day by 18 strokes, carding a team score of 329. Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas finished one stroke over par to win the medalist honor.

The Jacks hit the links at Crosswoods Golf Course in Crosslake at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Team Results (Top 10)

1-Detroit Lakes 329; 2-Wayzata 337; 3-Alexandria 355; 4-Minnewaska 361; 5- Brainerd 365 6-Moorhead 372; 7-Sartell 377; 8-Legacy Christian Academy 390; 9-Buffalo 391; 10-Willmar 396; 12-Bemidji 426.

Bemidji sophomore Margie Anderson chips from the fringe at the Alexandria Area Invitational at the Alexandria Golf Club on Wednesday, April 26.
Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

By Pioneer Staff Report
