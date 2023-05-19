GIRLS GOLF: Jacks take 7th at Otter Invite; Anderson, Huseby top 25
FERGUS FALLS – The Bemidji High School girls golf team finished seventh at a 10-team tournament in Fergus Falls on Friday, compiling a team score of 381 strokes.
Pequot Lakes topped the Otter Invitational with a score of 312, followed by Park Rapids (343) and Moorhead (345).
Margie Anderson had the best individual finish for the Lumberjacks, carding an 86 to place in a tie for 11th. Mya Huseby was next up with a 95, tying for 25th. Madeline Larson and Taylor Schulke shared 34th place with twin rounds of 100 to close out the team score, while Aurora Frank (102, T-37th) and Halle Sanden (105, 40th) also competed for the Jacks.
Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland claimed individual medalist honors with a score of 75.
BHS returns to the links for a dual meet with Detroit Lakes at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in DL.
Team Results
1-Pequot Lakes 312; 2-Park Rapids 343; 3-Moorhead 345; 4-Fergus Falls 357; 5-Hawley 359; 6-Crookston 375; 7-Bemidji 381; 8-Staples-Motley 394; 9-Pine River-Backus 420; 10-Fergus Falls B 448.
