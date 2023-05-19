99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

GIRLS GOLF: Jacks take 7th at Otter Invite; Anderson, Huseby top 25

Margie Anderson had the best individual finish for Bemidji, tying for 11th. Mya Huseby was next up, tying for 25th. Madeline Larson, Taylor Schulke, Aurora Frank and Halle Sanden also competed.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:56 PM

FERGUS FALLS – The Bemidji High School girls golf team finished seventh at a 10-team tournament in Fergus Falls on Friday, compiling a team score of 381 strokes.

Pequot Lakes topped the Otter Invitational with a score of 312, followed by Park Rapids (343) and Moorhead (345).

Margie Anderson had the best individual finish for the Lumberjacks, carding an 86 to place in a tie for 11th. Mya Huseby was next up with a 95, tying for 25th. Madeline Larson and Taylor Schulke shared 34th place with twin rounds of 100 to close out the team score, while Aurora Frank (102, T-37th) and Halle Sanden (105, 40th) also competed for the Jacks.

Pequot Lakes’ Genevieve Birkeland claimed individual medalist honors with a score of 75.

BHS returns to the links for a dual meet with Detroit Lakes at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, in DL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Results

1-Pequot Lakes 312; 2-Park Rapids 343; 3-Moorhead 345; 4-Fergus Falls 357; 5-Hawley 359; 6-Crookston 375; 7-Bemidji 381; 8-Staples-Motley 394; 9-Pine River-Backus 420; 10-Fergus Falls B 448.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052023.S.BP.BHSSOFT aleah shogren.jpg
Prep
SOFTBALL: Lumberjacks get back on track, outlast Grand Rapids in theatrical finish
May 18, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
BHS_Softball web art
Prep
SOFTBALL: Sartell stymies Bemidji in 4-hit shutout, extends Jacks' skid
May 17, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052023.S.BP.BHSBTEN JD Hasbargen.jpg
Prep
BOYS TENNIS: Sabres advance in Section 8AA playoffs, outlast Jacks in 3-set thriller
May 17, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_5362.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
May 18, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bemidji-city-hall0.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council approves airport grant application, extends search for city manager
May 16, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 3.jpg
Community
First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report