Sports Prep

GIRLS GOLF: Brynn Meyer takes 23rd, 3 Jacks top 40 at Section 8-3A final

Four Lumberjacks competed as individuals on the final day of the Section 8-3A Tournament. Brynn Meyer led Bemidji, and Margie Anderson was next up. Taylor Schulke and Halle Sanden also competed.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:11 PM

PARK RAPIDS – The Bemidji High School girls golf team finished out its season on Friday at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Four Lumberjacks competed as individuals on the final day of the Section 8-3A Tournament after BHS narrowly missed the chance to compete as a team with a seventh-place finish on Thursday.

Brynn Meyer led the Jacks’ individuals with a two-round total of 182, shooting 93 on Friday. She placed in a tie for 23rd. Margie Anderson was next up for Bemidji, carding a two-round total of 187 with a 95 on Friday to tie for 31st.

Taylor Schulke carded a 103 on Friday, completing a two-day total of 195 to place 40th. Halle Sanden shot 108 to card a total 202, finishing 44th.

With their season officially coming to an end, the Lumberjacks graduate senior Mya Huseby from the program.

