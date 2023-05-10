GIRLS GOLF: Bemidji takes 2nd at Brainerd invite on unusual 13-hole course

BRAINERD – The Bemidji High School girls golf team switched things up on Tuesday in Brainerd.

Facing a four-team field at the Gravel Pit Open, the Lumberjacks competed on a 13-hole, par-3 golf course with an atypical lineup. Yet BHS thrived amidst these unique circumstances, taking second place with a team score of 67 over par.

Pequot Lakes paced the team competition with a score of 19 over par. Brainerd and Wadena-Deer Creek shared third place, each garnering a team score of 71 over par.

Madeline Larson had the best individual finish for the Jacks, shooting nine strokes over par and taking fifth place. Mya Huseby (+17, tied for 10th) and Anika Ohnstad (+18, T-12th) were the next-best finishers for Bemidji, with Gwen Galloway (+23, T-17th) rounding out the team score.

Juel Luettinger (+28, T-22nd) and Ava Grinde (+31, T-27th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Krieger (+2) claimed medalist honors for Pequot Lakes.

BHS returns to the links against Park Rapids at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at Headwaters Golf Club.