GIRLS GOLF: Bemidji sends 4 to section final, misses cut as a team

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:18 PM

HEADWATERS – Despite missing the cut as a team, four Bemidji High School girls golfers extended their season on Thursday at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

Brynn Meyer, Taylor Schulke, Margie Anderson and Halle Sanden finished among the top 12 individuals not on one of the six teams that qualified for the Section 8-3A Tournament final. Bemidji finished in seventh place as a team with a score of 367, trailing Becker by seven strokes. Becker was the last team to qualify for finals.

Meyer finished tied for 17th individually with a score of 89. Schulke and Anderson tied for 24th with rounds of 92. Sanden was the last of the Jacks to make the cut, finishing with a score of 94 in a tie for 33rd place. Aurora Frank (103, 52nd) and Madeline Larson (104, 53rd) also competed for BHS.

Alexandria, the defending back-to-back Class 3A state champion, leads Detroit Lakes by six strokes at the top of the team standings. Brainerd (345), Moorhead (352), Sartell (355) and Becker (360) rounded out the top six. Alexandria’s Hannah Boraas has a seven-stroke lead in the medalist standings. She finished with a 5-under-par 67.

The Section 8-3A finals will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids. The top team advances to state, as do the top five individuals not on that team.

Team Results

1-Alexandria; 2-Detroit Lakes 326; 3-Brainerd 345; 4-Moorhead 352; 5-Sartell 355; 6-Becker 360; 7-Bemidji 367; 8-Buffalo 373; 9-Willmar 376; 10-Rocori 409; 11-St. Cloud 411; 12-Sauk Rapids-Rice 488.

By Pioneer Staff Report
