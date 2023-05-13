GIRLS GOLF: Bemidji 3rd at invite in Staples; Larson, Schulke tie for 8th

STAPLES – The Bemidji High School girls golf team took on a five-team field at an invite in Staples on Saturday, and the Lumberjacks finished in the middle of the pack.

BHS finished third, compiling a team score of 94 over par. They trailed Detroit Lakes (+26) and Moorhead (+73) but placed ahead of Detroit Lakes’ second team (+111) and Wadena-Deer Creek (+133).

Madeline Larson and Taylor Schulke shared the best individual finish for the Jacks, each carding a 20-over-par 92 to tie for eighth place. Aurora Frank (+25, T-15th) and Margie Anderson (+29, 21st) closed out the team score for Bemidji.

Brynn Meyer (+30, T-22nd), Halle Sanden (+33, T-26th), Mya Huseby (+33, T-26th) and Anika Ohnstad (+35, 29th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

Detroit Lakes’ Laura Syltie earned medalist honors, carding a 1-over-par 73 to win the individual competition by six strokes.

Bemidji returns to the course for its first home invite of the year at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Bemidji Town and Country Club.