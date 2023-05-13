99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

GIRLS GOLF: Bemidji 3rd at invite in Staples; Larson, Schulke tie for 8th

Madeline Larson and Taylor Schulke shared the best individual finish for the Jacks, each carding a 20-over-par 92 to tie for eighth place. Aurora Frank and Margie Anderson closed out the team score.

BHS_Golf web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:45 PM

STAPLES – The Bemidji High School girls golf team took on a five-team field at an invite in Staples on Saturday, and the Lumberjacks finished in the middle of the pack.

BHS finished third, compiling a team score of 94 over par. They trailed Detroit Lakes (+26) and Moorhead (+73) but placed ahead of Detroit Lakes’ second team (+111) and Wadena-Deer Creek (+133).

Madeline Larson and Taylor Schulke shared the best individual finish for the Jacks, each carding a 20-over-par 92 to tie for eighth place. Aurora Frank (+25, T-15th) and Margie Anderson (+29, 21st) closed out the team score for Bemidji.

Brynn Meyer (+30, T-22nd), Halle Sanden (+33, T-26th), Mya Huseby (+33, T-26th) and Anika Ohnstad (+35, 29th) also competed for the Lumberjacks.

Detroit Lakes’ Laura Syltie earned medalist honors, carding a 1-over-par 73 to win the individual competition by six strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji returns to the course for its first home invite of the year at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
