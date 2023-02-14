99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Warriors knock off Jacks in overtime

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team lost to Brainerd in overtime on Monday night on the road.

BHS_Basketball web art.jpg
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 13, 2023 10:51 PM
BRAINERD – The Bemidji High School girls basketball team fell in a Section 8-4A battle Monday at Brainerd High School.

The Warriors needed an extra session, beating the Jacks 51-48 in overtime. Karley Dunham and Mya Tautges each had 10 points for the Warriors.

Beth Bolte led all scorers with 12 points. Clara Bieber also had 11 for Bemidji. Milbrandt was just outside of double digits with nine points.

The Lumberjacks aim to get back on track at 7:15 p.m. against Esko on Thursday, Feb. 16, in Esko.

Brainerd 51, Bemidji 48 (OT)

BHS 23 18 9 – 48

BRD 23 18 12 – 51

BEMIDJI – Bolte 12, C. Bieber 11, Milbrandt 9, Vincent 7, Peterson 5, G. Bieber 4.

BRAINERD – Dunham 10, Tautges 10, Stadum 8, Johnson 7, Bjorklund 6, Sandberg 6, Thomes 4.

