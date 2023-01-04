99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Undefeated Northome/Kelliher quietly budding into section, state contender

The Mustangs have never been to state. But with an 8-0 start, they hope this is the year for history.

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Kylee Binkley.jpg
Northome/Kelliher freshman Kylee Binkley (34) defends the ball during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Micah Friez
By Micah Friez
January 03, 2023 11:10 PM
KELLIHER -- One of the best-kept secrets in Minnesota rests in the Northland.

The hushed streets of Kelliher intersect at the increasingly-crowded high school parking lot, where the Northome/Kelliher girls basketball team has extended its perfect season again and again. The Mustangs beat Clearbrook-Gonvick 78-32 on Tuesday night, continuing a quiet rise toward the top of the state rankings.

But don’t be fooled: Northome/Kelliher is making some noise while coming through loud and clear.

“We’re getting more support as we go further into the season,” freshman Kylee Binkley said. “Since we’re undefeated, we’re getting more fans and more people want to come watch. … It feels good to have that community behind you.”

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Kate Thayer.jpg
Northome/Kelliher freshman Kate Thayer (0) makes a layup during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The gym isn’t adorned with any section championship banners. The Mustangs have never been to state. But with an 8-0 start, they hope this is the year for history.

“The support has really increased as we’ve been playing better ball,” freshman Kate Thayer said. “(Winning the section) would mean the world to us as a team, us as a community because it’d be the first time that our girls basketball went to state.”

It won’t be easy, as there are currently four teams in Section 8A within the top 15 of the Class A rankings. But at No. 7, Northome/Kelliher is the highest-ranked team of the bunch and has the confidence to match.

“We can win the section,” head coach Kevin Waldo said. “We beat Fertile-Beltrami, we beat Chisholm. We’ve beaten some good, quality teams. It’s out there for them if they want to take it.”

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Kevin Waldo.jpg
Northome/Kelliher head coach Kevin Waldo, middle, talks with the Mustangs after they defeated Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Mustangs took the latest step in Tuesday’s win, their largest of the season. Thayer surpassed her season average of 22.3 points per game less than two minutes into the second half. She leads the team in scoring on the year and did so again on Tuesday with 28 points.

She’s one of four freshmen on the varsity roster and one of three in the starting lineup, joining Alli Lundin and Binkley on the court for opening tipoff.

“They put up great minutes, and when they’re out there, they do great things,” Waldo said. “They’ve played minutes prior to this year, so they’ve been there and experienced it. But they’re still freshmen, so having those juniors and seniors leading them definitely helps.”

Thayer scored six seconds into Tuesday’s game, and Northome/Kelliher started the night with a 10-0 run. The lead stretched to 53-18 by halftime, and the difference grew as high as 52 before settling at 46 by the final buzzer.

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Charli Hallstrom.jpg
Northome/Kelliher freshman Charli Hallstrom (4) dribbles with the ball during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
010723.S.BP.NKGBB Ella Thayer.jpg
Northome/Kelliher junior Ella Thayer (3) makes a move in the paint during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The crowd roared to life when the Thayer sisters -- Kate and Ella -- hit and-one layups on back-to-back possessions in the first half. They hooted and hollered when Northome/Kelliher scored the final 10 points of the first half and the first 12 of the second half. And they represented a community beginning to take notice of something special brewing.

“We’re seeing more fans -- not just parents,” Waldo said. “For such a long time, it’s always just parents at games. Now, you’re seeing fans and people from the community coming out to watch them. It’s really helping.”

Binkley, who’s second on the team by averaging 17.1 points per game, scored 13 on Tuesday. Ella Thayer had another 16 points to double her season average.

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Kenly Hallstrom.jpg
Northome/Kelliher junior Kenly Hallstrom (14) moves the ball up the court during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Moving forward, Northome/Kelliher will try to accomplish things that no Mustang team ever has.

“Our goal is definitely to make it to state, because first you have to make it there, and then hopefully go all the way,” Kate Thayer said.

“We want to make it,” Binkley confirmed. “It would mean a lot because a small school making it there, that’d be special.”

Northome/Kelliher 78, Clearbrook-Gonvick 32

CG 18 14 -- 32

NK 53 25 -- 78

CLEARBROOK-GONVICK -- LaVine 8, Johnson 6, Fawver 6, A. Ballard 5, S. Ballard 4, Imle 3.

NORTHOME/KELLIHER -- K. Thayer 28, E. Thayer 16, Binkley 13, C. Hallstrom 9, Lundin 7, Grundmeier 4, Charnoski 1.

010723.S.BP.NKGBB Autumn Poxleitner.jpg
Northome/Kelliher junior Autumn Poxleitner (5) dodges a defender during the first half against Clearbrook-Gonvick on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Kelliher.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Micah Friez is the sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he joined the Pioneer in 2015 and is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.
