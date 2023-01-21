GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half sparks Jacks’ 44-31 win over Brainerd
The Lumberjacks (5-9) snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Warriors fell to 4-10.
BEMIDJI -- Beth Bolte and Gracee Bieber combined for 16 points in the second half Friday night to lift the Bemidji High School girls basketball team to a 44-31 victory over Brainerd at the BHS Gymnasium.
Bemidji led 18-14 at halftime as the teams struggled to score. But the Jacks caught fire after intermission and got 3-point baskets from Josey LaValley, Ciara Bieber and Bolte to pull away. Gracee Bieber hit a pair of two-pointers and made 5 of 6 free throws, scoring all nine of her points after the break. Bolte led the Jacks with 12 points. Mya Vincent added seven points, all in the first half.
Mya Tautges led Brainerd with 10 points.
The Jacks host Duluth East at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Bemidji 44, Brainerd 31
BRD 14 17 -- 31
BHS 18 26 -- 44
BRAINERD -- Tautges 10, Stadum 5, Ad. Bjorklund 5, Soens 4, Dunham 3, Johnson 3, An. Bjorklund 1.
BEMIDJI -- Bolte 12, G. Bieber 9, Vincent 7, LaValley 6, C. Bieber 4, Milbrandt 4, Peterson 2.