GIRLS BASKETBALL: Strong second half sparks Jacks’ 44-31 win over Brainerd

The Lumberjacks (5-9) snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Warriors fell to 4-10.

012523.S.BP.BHSGBB Amelia Vernlund.jpg
Bemidji's Ciara Bieber (15) is congratulated by teammates after making a free throw during the first half against Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 20, 2023 10:25 PM
BEMIDJI -- Beth Bolte and Gracee Bieber combined for 16 points in the second half Friday night to lift the Bemidji High School girls basketball team to a 44-31 victory over Brainerd at the BHS Gymnasium.

012523.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) celebrates with her teammates after scoring and being fouled during the first half against Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji led 18-14 at halftime as the teams struggled to score. But the Jacks caught fire after intermission and got 3-point baskets from Josey LaValley, Ciara Bieber and Bolte to pull away. Gracee Bieber hit a pair of two-pointers and made 5 of 6 free throws, scoring all nine of her points after the break. Bolte led the Jacks with 12 points. Mya Vincent added seven points, all in the first half.

012523.S.BP.BHSGBB Brynn Peterson.jpg
Bemidji senior Brynn Peterson reads the defense during the first half against Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Mya Tautges led Brainerd with 10 points.

The Jacks host Duluth East at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Bemidji 44, Brainerd 31

BRD 14 17 -- 31

BHS 18 26 -- 44

BRAINERD -- Tautges 10, Stadum 5, Ad. Bjorklund 5, Soens 4, Dunham 3, Johnson 3, An. Bjorklund 1.

BEMIDJI -- Bolte 12, G. Bieber 9, Vincent 7, LaValley 6, C. Bieber 4, Milbrandt 4, Peterson 2.

012523.S.BP.BHSGBB student section.jpg
Bemidji’s student section cheers for the Lumberjacks after a big play during the first half against Brainerd on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

