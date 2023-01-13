GIRLS BASKETBALL: Moorhead surges in second half, tops Bemidji 46-32

MOORHEAD -- The Moorhead Spuds broke open a tight game with a 16-0 run in the second half and went on to defeat the Bemidji High School girls basketball team 46-32 on Thursday night in Moorhead.

After a 17-17 first-half tie, Bemidji took a 24-21 lead on a nifty 3-point play by Katey Milbrandt. But the Spuds scored the next 16 points, many of them on 3-point baskets, to pull away and snap their 11-game losing streak. It was Moorhead’s second victory of the season, which improved the Spuds to 2-11.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Lumberjacks, who fell to 5-8.

Gracee Bieber topped the Lumberjacks’ scoresheet with 10 points. Milbrandt added eight.

Annie Horan and Haley Oberg led Moorhead with 11 points each. They combined for four 3-pointers in the second half.

Bemidji gets back into action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Grand Rapids.

Moorhead 46, Bemidji 32

BHS 17 15 -- 32

MHD 17 29 -- 46

BEMIDJI -- G. Bieber 10, Milbrandt 8, Vincent 5, C. Bieber 4, Bolte 3, LaValley 2.

MOORHEAD -- Horan 11, Oberg 11, Perry 9, MacAdams 7, Hagen 6, Swanson 2.