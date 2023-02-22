99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Milbrandt scores 22, Bemidji gets back to .500 over Spuds

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team moved to 12-12 on the season with a 50-45 win over Moorhead on Tuesday.

022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Katey Milbrandt.jpg
Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt looks for her teammates during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 10:01 PM

BEMIDJI – Katey Millbrandt’s 22 points kept the Bemidji High School girls basketball team trending in the right direction on Tuesday.

The Jacks outlasted Moorhead 50-45 at the BHS Gymnasium. It was Bemidji's seventh win in its last 10 games, including four out of the previous five.

Millbrandt had a game-high in points. Mya Vincent added 10, while Gracee Bieber, Beth Bolte and Brynn Peterson combined for 18. Bemidji (12-12) made 22 of 26 attempts from the free-throw line.

Grace Perry led the Spuds (7-17) with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks return to the BHS Gymnasium at 7:15 p.m. for a game against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Feb. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Beth Bolte Brynn Peterson.jpg
Bemidji seniors Beth Bolte, left, and Brynn Peterson celebrate after a big play during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 50, Moorhead 45

MHS 14 31 – 45

BHS 26 24 – 50

MOORHEAD – Perry 16, Horan 9, Swanson 7, MacAdams 4, Hagen 3, Nelson 2, Oberg 2, Redding 2.

BEMIDJI – Milbrandt 22, Vincent 10, G. Bieber 8, Bolte 7, Peterson 3.

022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Gracee Bieber.jpg
Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber drives to the rim during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Beth Bolte.jpg
Bemidji senior Beth Bolte shoots the ball during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Josey LaValley.jpg
Bemidji junior Josey LaValley drives past her opponent during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Bemidji senior Mya Vincent fast-breaks to the rim during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
BHS_Basketball web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Pequot Lakes extends winning streak with victory over Jacks
February 21, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Lumberjacks web art.jpg
Prep
GYMNASTICS: Lumberjacks' season ends at sections with sixth-place finish
February 18, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_basketball web art
Prep
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Balanced scoring lifts Bemidji past Cloquet 65-55
February 18, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report