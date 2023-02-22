GIRLS BASKETBALL: Milbrandt scores 22, Bemidji gets back to .500 over Spuds

BEMIDJI – Katey Millbrandt’s 22 points kept the Bemidji High School girls basketball team trending in the right direction on Tuesday.

The Jacks outlasted Moorhead 50-45 at the BHS Gymnasium. It was Bemidji's seventh win in its last 10 games, including four out of the previous five.

Millbrandt had a game-high in points. Mya Vincent added 10, while Gracee Bieber, Beth Bolte and Brynn Peterson combined for 18. Bemidji (12-12) made 22 of 26 attempts from the free-throw line.

Grace Perry led the Spuds (7-17) with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks return to the BHS Gymnasium at 7:15 p.m. for a game against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Bemidji seniors Beth Bolte, left, and Brynn Peterson celebrate after a big play during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 50, Moorhead 45

MHS 14 31 – 45

BHS 26 24 – 50

MOORHEAD – Perry 16, Horan 9, Swanson 7, MacAdams 4, Hagen 3, Nelson 2, Oberg 2, Redding 2.

BEMIDJI – Milbrandt 22, Vincent 10, G. Bieber 8, Bolte 7, Peterson 3.

Bemidji senior Gracee Bieber drives to the rim during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji senior Beth Bolte shoots the ball during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji junior Josey LaValley drives past her opponent during the first half against Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer