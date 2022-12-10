SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lumberjacks fall behind STMA in 85-30 loss

Bemidji returns to action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a home game against Detroit Lakes at the BHS Gymnasium.

BHS_basketball web art
Bemidji Lumberjacks
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 11:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. MICHAEL -- Any game against a future South Carolina Gamecock is no small task.

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team found itself in such a predicament on Friday night, facing St. Michael-Albertville and its star senior guard Tessa Johnson. The Lumberjacks limited the USC commit to 22 points, which is below her season average, but they couldn’t stop the floodgates in an 85-30 loss in St. Michael.

BHS (1-3) dropped into a 48-16 deficit by halftime and didn’t have the offense to climb out of it during the second half. Gracee Bieber posted 11 points on the night, but she stood as Bemidji’s lone scorer in double figures. Mya Vincent added six points while Beth Bolte followed with five.

Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while Ava Haus tallied 19 of her own for the Knights (3-0).

The Jacks return to action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a home game against Detroit Lakes at the BHS Gymnasium.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Bemidji 30

BHS 16 14 -- 30

STMA 48 37 -- 85

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 11, Vincent 6, Bolte 5, Malterud 4, Milbrandt 3, Lish 1.

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE -- Johnson 22, Haus 19, Jahnke 9, Carlson 8, Diaz 6, Hoselton 6, Lindeman 5, Berg 4, Foster 3, Simmons 2, Walbon 1.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKSGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report