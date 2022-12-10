GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lumberjacks fall behind STMA in 85-30 loss

ST. MICHAEL -- Any game against a future South Carolina Gamecock is no small task.

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team found itself in such a predicament on Friday night, facing St. Michael-Albertville and its star senior guard Tessa Johnson. The Lumberjacks limited the USC commit to 22 points, which is below her season average, but they couldn’t stop the floodgates in an 85-30 loss in St. Michael.

BHS (1-3) dropped into a 48-16 deficit by halftime and didn’t have the offense to climb out of it during the second half. Gracee Bieber posted 11 points on the night, but she stood as Bemidji’s lone scorer in double figures. Mya Vincent added six points while Beth Bolte followed with five.

Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while Ava Haus tallied 19 of her own for the Knights (3-0).

The Jacks return to action at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a home game against Detroit Lakes at the BHS Gymnasium.

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Bemidji 30

BHS 16 14 -- 30

STMA 48 37 -- 85

BEMIDJI -- Bieber 11, Vincent 6, Bolte 5, Malterud 4, Milbrandt 3, Lish 1.

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE -- Johnson 22, Haus 19, Jahnke 9, Carlson 8, Diaz 6, Hoselton 6, Lindeman 5, Berg 4, Foster 3, Simmons 2, Walbon 1.