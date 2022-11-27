SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Katey Milbrandt scores 19 as Schultz wins Bemidji coaching debut

113022.S.BP.BHSGBB Darin Schultz.jpg
Bemidji head coach Darin Schultz coaches from the sidelines during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 26, 2022 06:02 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Darin Schultz era opened with a bang on Saturday.

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up a 68-42 win for its new head coach at the BHS Gymnasium, rolling over Hermantown for the Lumberjacks’ first season-opening victory since 2019.

Katey Milbrandt fueled Bemidji in the first half with 17 points, and she outscored the Hawks (0-1) on her own in the first 18 minutes. As a team, BHS (1-0) raced out to a 45-14 advantage over Hermantown by halftime.

113022.S.BP.BHSGBB Katey Milbrandt.jpg
Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) moves to the net to score during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The second half was more balanced -- the Hawks edged the Jacks 28-23 -- yet Bemidji still cruised to the 26-point win.

Milbrandt finished with 19 points for the game to lead all scorers. Josey LaValley added nine for BHS, while Mya Vincent and Sage Zetah-Cornelius pitched in eight apiece.

Liv Birkeland tallied 12 points as Hermantown’s lone scorer in double figures.

The win marks No. 1 for Schultz with the Lumberjacks. He’s in his first year coaching Bemidji after replacing Steve Schreiber, who held the head post for six seasons.

BHS is next on the road to challenge Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in Sartell.

Bemidji 68, Hermantown 42

HER 14 28 -- 42

BHS 45 23 -- 68

HERMANTOWN -- Birkeland 12, Biondi 8, Sweeney 8, Hermanson 5, Zagelmeyer 5, Herstad 4.

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 19, LaValley 9, Vincent 8, Zetah-Cornelius 8, Huseby 6, Peterson 6, Bolte 4, Johnson 3, Paquette 3, Corradi 2.

113022.S.BP.BHSGBB Mya Vincent.jpg
Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
113022.S.BP.BHSGBB Allie Lish.jpg
Bemidji sophomore Allie Lish (30) reaches for the ball during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
