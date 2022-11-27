GIRLS BASKETBALL: Katey Milbrandt scores 19 as Schultz wins Bemidji coaching debut

BEMIDJI -- The Darin Schultz era opened with a bang on Saturday.

The Bemidji High School girls basketball team picked up a 68-42 win for its new head coach at the BHS Gymnasium, rolling over Hermantown for the Lumberjacks’ first season-opening victory since 2019.

Katey Milbrandt fueled Bemidji in the first half with 17 points, and she outscored the Hawks (0-1) on her own in the first 18 minutes. As a team, BHS (1-0) raced out to a 45-14 advantage over Hermantown by halftime.

Bemidji junior Katey Milbrandt (20) moves to the net to score during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The second half was more balanced -- the Hawks edged the Jacks 28-23 -- yet Bemidji still cruised to the 26-point win.

Milbrandt finished with 19 points for the game to lead all scorers. Josey LaValley added nine for BHS, while Mya Vincent and Sage Zetah-Cornelius pitched in eight apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liv Birkeland tallied 12 points as Hermantown’s lone scorer in double figures.

The win marks No. 1 for Schultz with the Lumberjacks. He’s in his first year coaching Bemidji after replacing Steve Schreiber, who held the head post for six seasons.

BHS is next on the road to challenge Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, in Sartell.

Bemidji 68, Hermantown 42

HER 14 28 -- 42

BHS 45 23 -- 68

HERMANTOWN -- Birkeland 12, Biondi 8, Sweeney 8, Hermanson 5, Zagelmeyer 5, Herstad 4.

BEMIDJI -- Milbrandt 19, LaValley 9, Vincent 8, Zetah-Cornelius 8, Huseby 6, Peterson 6, Bolte 4, Johnson 3, Paquette 3, Corradi 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji senior Mya Vincent (31) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against Hermantown on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer