GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks fall short in section quarterfinals as Sabres surge

SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team knew it would have to score consistently to keep up with Sartell-St. Stephen.

Facing the prolific, fourth-seeded Sabres in the Section 8-4A Quarterfinals on Thursday in Sartell, the fifth-seeded Lumberjacks incorporated some early 3-pointers to keep pace. But eventually, Sartell-St. Stephen’s consistent scoring touch separated the Sabres, and they went on to win 62-39.

Early in the first half, Katey Milbrandt hit back-to-back 3-pointers to keep the Jacks (13-13) within striking distance, and Clara Bieber’s subsequent layup tied the game 8-8.

BHS struggled to remain attached afterward, though. The Sabres (20-7) found success getting to the free-throw line, entering the bonus with 5:38 left in the half and stretching their lead to double digits by halftime.

They further fortified their 30-16 halftime advantage in the final frame. Beth Bolte’s layup brought Bemidji two points closer out of the break, but Sartell-St. Stephen quickly ballooned its lead to nearly 20. Josey LaValley’s 3-pointer and Mya Vincent’s floater brought the Lumberjacks within range at 43-29, but the Sabres surged once again to maintain a 20-point cushion and finish out the contest.

Bieber and Milbrandt co-led the Lumberjacks with eight points each. Vincent added seven, while Brynn Peterson and Bolte chipped in five apiece.

Sartell-St. Stephen’s Avery Templin paced all scorers with 25 points, and Chloe Turner also poured in 11.

The Lumberjacks graduate seniors Gracee Bieber, Beth Bolte, Mya Huseby, Perri Johnson, Brynn Peterson, Mya Vincent and Sage Zetah-Cornelius from the program.

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Bemidji 39

BHS 16 23 -- 39

SSS 30 32 -- 62

BEMIDJI -- C. Bieber 8, Milbrandt 8, Vincent 7, Bolte 5, Peterson 5, LaValley 3, Paquette 2, G. Bieber 1.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN -- Templin 25, Turner 11, Ka. Gack 6, Geiger 6, E. Crandall 5, G. Crandall 3, Ke. Gack 2, Gainsforth 2, Swenson 2.