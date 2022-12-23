GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday joins 1,000 Point Club in Cass Lake-Bena win

CASS LAKE -- The 1,000 Point Club has its newest member.

Gabby Fineday, a sophomore guard on the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team, joined the illustrious group on Thursday night during CLB’s 68-52 win over Mahnomen/Waubun in Cass Lake.

Fineday put up 34 points in the victory and now sits at 1,004 in her career. She’s the program’s first player to reach the milestone since Amira LaDuke did it last season, and she’s the youngest since Taryn Frazer reached 1,000 as a freshman in February 2019.

Fineday rested at 999 career points until she sank a 3-pointer late in the second half, and that brought her over the threshold. She put in most of her scoring in the first half by racking up 23 points in the first 18 minutes.

Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Gabby Fineday (21) pushes the ball up the court in the second half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Alexiah LaRose joined Fineday in double figures by scoring 17 points herself. Kendra Syverson led the Thunderbirds (3-3) with 14 points.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the win and will return to action for a holiday invite that begins against South Ridge at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, in St. Joseph.

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Mahnomen/Waubun 52

MW 15 37 -- 52

CLB 39 29 -- 68

MAHNOMEN/WAUBUN -- Syverson 14, Bass 11, Williams 9, Bevins 8, Pazdernik 4, Clark 2, Keezer 2, McArthur 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA -- Fineday 34, LaRose 17, T. Wind 5, Wright 5, A. Wind 3, R. Fairbanks 2, N. Mitchell 2.