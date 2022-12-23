Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday joins 1,000 Point Club in Cass Lake-Bena win

Gabby Fineday is the program’s first player to reach 1,000 points since Amira LaDuke did it last season, and she’s the youngest since Taryn Frazer reached 1,000 as a freshman in February 2019.

122422.S.BP.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday 1,000 points web.jpg
Gabby Fineday holds up a banner commemorating her 1,000th point for the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team after the Panthers defeated Mahnomen/Waubun on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 23, 2022 12:03 PM
CASS LAKE -- The 1,000 Point Club has its newest member.

Gabby Fineday, a sophomore guard on the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team, joined the illustrious group on Thursday night during CLB’s 68-52 win over Mahnomen/Waubun in Cass Lake.

Fineday put up 34 points in the victory and now sits at 1,004 in her career. She’s the program’s first player to reach the milestone since Amira LaDuke did it last season, and she’s the youngest since Taryn Frazer reached 1,000 as a freshman in February 2019.

Fineday rested at 999 career points until she sank a 3-pointer late in the second half, and that brought her over the threshold. She put in most of her scoring in the first half by racking up 23 points in the first 18 minutes.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday action.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Gabby Fineday (21) pushes the ball up the court in the second half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Alexiah LaRose joined Fineday in double figures by scoring 17 points herself. Kendra Syverson led the Thunderbirds (3-3) with 14 points.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the win and will return to action for a holiday invite that begins against South Ridge at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, in St. Joseph.

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Mahnomen/Waubun 52

MW 15 37 -- 52

CLB 39 29 -- 68

MAHNOMEN/WAUBUN -- Syverson 14, Bass 11, Williams 9, Bevins 8, Pazdernik 4, Clark 2, Keezer 2, McArthur 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA -- Fineday 34, LaRose 17, T. Wind 5, Wright 5, A. Wind 3, R. Fairbanks 2, N. Mitchell 2.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
