SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gabby Fineday drains 47 as Cass Lake-Bena rolls Red Lake

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Fineday compiled a breezy 47 points – the second most in program history – and CLB cruised to a 102-54 home win.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday action.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Gabby Fineday (21) pushes the ball up the court in the second half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
December 16, 2022 11:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CASS LAKE – Gabby Fineday was cooking on Friday night in Cass Lake.

Fineday looked completely at ease out on the court, scoring at will from all over the floor against Red Lake. By the time the final buzzer sounded, she compiled a breezy 47 points for the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team – the second most in program history – and CLB cruised to a 102-54 home win.

“I come out naturally confident,” the sophomore guard said. “It's just really easy for me to do my thing.”

As a freshman, Fineday played her role on a deep team that won the Section 8A championship and advanced to the state tournament. This year, she’s Cass Lake-Bena’s go-to scorer and the one the Panthers will have to ride back to that stage.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Anika Wind.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena eighth-grader Anika Wind (23) goes up for a layup in the first half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“She’s going to be really important,” CLB head coach Martin Wind said. “She works and works, and she pushes everyone to get better. She's probably our main leader on the team along with Alexiah LaRose. We didn't really look for her too much, but you don't have to run the offense through her for her to score points. She'll get the ball and get her open looks whenever she has a chance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fineday had 26 points in the first half and quickly added 12 in the first five minutes of the second frame. She left the game midway through the second half with 45 points, then Wind inserted her down the stretch, allowing her the opportunity to chase Amanda Gehrke’s single-game program record of 55.

“It doesn't happen very often,” Wind said. “So I told her to go back in and take a couple more good shots. If she would have made (her 3-pointers), I mean, we would have left her in and let her get another chance. But she missed them both, and so we pulled her. I didn't want her to get hurt.”

Red Lake (0-3) remained attached with Cass Lake-Bena (3-1) early on, riding an early 3-pointer plus two free throws from Liliah Pemberton to stay within two points. But after the Warriors’ Hilary Jones sank two foul shots to make it 14-12, the Panthers scored 16 consecutive points and rocketed to a lopsided 30-12 lead.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Alexiah LaRose Hilary Jones.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Alexiah LaRose, right, guards Red Lake senior Hilary Jones in the second half of a game on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Fineday contributed two 3-pointers, a layup and a free throw during that run, which essentially put the contest out of Red Lake’s reach.

“I definitely knew (after) last year that I'm going to need to take on this big hole that we have to fill,” Fineday said of losing leaders like Taryn Frazer and Amira LaDuke. “And I really worked on my one-on-one game and my facilitating game just to prepare for the season.”

She’s CLB’s biggest piece now, and Wind knows she’ll be crucial in the growth Cass Lake-Bena must exhibit to get back to a section-title level of performance.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Gabby Fineday high-five.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Gabby Fineday (21) high-fives her teammates during a game against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We have an eighth-grader starting,” Wind said, “(three sophomores) and an 11th grader. And then my first (two) off the bench are a 10th grader and a seventh-grader. So we're super young, and (with) more and more games, we're going to get tougher and tougher.”

Rayahna Staples-Fairbanks joined Fineday in double figures with 11 points for CLB, while Shaylei FallsDown and Tiana Wind each scored 10. Jones and Pemberton led the Warriors with 14 points each.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers resume competition against Mahnomen/Waubun at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, back in Cass Lake, while Red Lake next takes on Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Red Lake.

Cass Lake-Bena 102, Red Lake 54

RL 29 25 -- 54

CLB 48 54 -- 102

RED LAKE – Jones 14, L. Pemberton 14, McClain 9, May 8, C. Pemberton 5, Neadeau 2, Stillday 2.

CASS LAKE-BENA -- Fineday 47, Staples-Fairbanks 11, Fallsdown 10, T. Wind 10, Goggleye 7, A. Wind 7, LaRose 6, Mitchell 2, Wright 2.

122122.BP.S.CLBGBB The Panthers.jpg
The Panthers celebrate from the bench during a game against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
122122.BP.S.CLBGBB RL Derecca Neadeau Ceangela Pemberton.jpg
Red Lake junior CeAngela Pemberton (12) high-fives senior Derecca Neadeau (20) after a free throw in the second half against Cass Lake-Bena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
122122.BP.S.CLBGBB Anika Wind.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena eighth-grader Anika Wind (23) goes up for a layup in the first half against Red Lake on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
122122.BP.S.CLBGBB RL Rhozaria McClain.jpg
Red Lake senior Rhozaria McClain (15) goes up for a layup during the second half against Cass Lake-Bena on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Cass Lake.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: CASS LAKE BENA PANTHERSRED LAKE WARRIORSGIRLS BASKETBALL
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What to read next
122422.S.BP.BHSGHKY2 Lumberjacks.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Dreher’s goal breaks Bemidji scoring drought, but Roseau snatches OT stunner
The Lumberjacks had a 1-0 lead and seemed poised to sweep the Rams on the season for the first time in over a decade. But history doesn't often change without a fight.
December 22, 2022 09:58 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
121022.S.BP.BHSGBB Kristen McRae.jpg
Prep
Passing the axe: Kristen McRae, Troy Hendricks working in tandem for Jacks’ transition
Hendricks will officially end his tenure on Dec. 22, and for much of the month, he’s been phasing himself out of the AD’s office and phasing McRae in.
December 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
122422.S.BP.BHSBSWIM Kellen Knutson.JPG
Prep
BOYS SWIMMING: 7 Lumberjacks combine for 7 event wins in Detroit Lakes dual
The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team had success from all sorts of sources on Tuesday night.
December 20, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BHS_Hockey web art.jpg
Prep
BOYS HOCKEY: 3rd period comeback gives Bemidji first road win in EGF since 2012
For the first time since 2012, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team is returning home from East Grand Forks with a win.
December 20, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report